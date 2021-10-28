Wyecroft Road bridge construction starts in 2022

× Expand Halton Region

On Oct. 27, Halton Region officials and staff toured the site of the new Wyecroft Road Extension and Bridge Project. With construction planned to start in 2022, this project will provide a new connection between Oakville and Burlington for motorists, transit users, pedestrians and cyclists, and provide much needed traffic relief to the area.

“Enhancing mobility options for residents, pedestrians, cyclists and commuters is critical for relieving local traffic congestion, providing better access to key employment lands and improving our transportation and transit connections,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “I would like to thank the province for their investment and our public works team for their tremendous work to make this happen. I look forward to the progress ahead as we continue to build a better Halton and keep our community a great place to live.”

Wyecroft Road currently ends near Bronte Creek, with local traffic diverted north to the QEW or south through residential neighbourhoods. The road extension and bridge crossing will create a new four-lane roadway, on-road bike lanes and sidewalks over Bronte Creek.

A new bridge will give drivers an alternative route across the creek, improve the bus network between GO stations to provide more options for commuters relying on public transit and provide new multi-use pathways and on-road cycling infrastructure.

“Keeping traffic moving will continue to be a top issue for residents,” said Ward 1 councillor Sean O”Meara. “The investment in this vital east-west corridor will help make daily activities like getting to work, bringing children to activities, and getting to the GO train on time easier for all.”

Funding for the $53.11 million project was announced by the provincial government in Feb. 2019. With on-site fieldwork and environmental investigations completed, the project is in the final stages of detailed design. Construction is expected to start in 2022, with anticipated completion in 2025.

This project is part of Halton’s Building a Better Halton Program. To learn more about the Wyecroft Road Extension and Bridge Project or other improvements happening across the region, please visit halton.ca/construction. You can also sign up to get regular updates by email about projects happening in your neighbourhood or along your commute and learn how to connect with a Halton Construction Ambassador.