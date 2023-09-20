Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

× Expand Blaze Fire Academy

The Blaze Fire Academy, a collaboration between the fire departments in Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills, has announced that it is now accepting online applications for its upcoming career camp. The camp is open to youth aged 15 to 20 who are interested in exploring a future in the fire service.

This career camp marks the third and final installment of the series for this year. It presents an invaluable opportunity for young individuals to gain firsthand experience and insight into all aspects of the fire service, including fire suppression and more.

The online application process will be open until October 19, 2023. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications promptly.

Immersive training and learning opportunities

The career camp, which will take place on November 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., promises a comprehensive and immersive training experience. The camp will be held at the Fire Training Campus in Oakville.

Camp Itinerary

Throughout the two days of the camp, a diverse range of training modules will be offered to the participants. The itinerary for the career camp is as follows:

Wednesday, November 8:

Fire dispatch

Search and rescue

Auto extrication

Medical

Panel discussion with Fire Chiefs from across Halton region

Thursday, November 9:

Forcible entry and roof operations

Fire hydrant competition

Firefighter survival

Fire prevention and education

Information session about fire service education, courses, and certification

Graduation ceremony

Building on previous successes

Earlier this year, the Blaze Fire Academy hosted camps specifically designed for young women aged 15 to 18 and for adults transitioning into the fire service. These camps were met with great enthusiasm and success. The upcoming camp for this year aims to continue the tradition of inclusiveness by providing opportunities for aspiring firefighters from various backgrounds.

According to representatives from the Halton Region Fire Departments, the goal of these comprehensive camps is to exemplify their vision of "Fire Services for All." By offering a diverse range of camps, they hope to encourage a greater representation of individuals pursuing a career in the fire service.

For more information and to access the online application, interested individuals are encouraged to visit Blaze Fire Academy.