Oakville Businesses adapting amidst adversity of COVID-19

The public health measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have taken a significant toll on all Oakville businesses, due to unprecedented challenges that threaten their sustainability.

The adverse effects of the pandemic on small businesses have exceeded the 2008 recession; an alarming factor when considering that the ramifications of the recession led to 1.8 million small business closures.

Reduced revenue, poor liquidity, gargantuan fixed costs, and an increased need for technology are just some of the problems faced by these businesses, and their list of quandaries continues to grow as the pandemic progresses.

Despite the struggles faced by small businesses during these testing times, many Ontarian entrepreneurs have leveraged the market demands that COVID-19 entailed. They have pivoted their business models to adhere to the ever-changing demands of consumers.

A constant desire to process nimble operations, the foresight to introduce new products/services, and the willingness to perceive challenges in business as a medium to enact change, are all characteristics of the following Oakville, Ontario businesses that elucidate their importance in Canada’s growing economy.

Who are they?

Canadian Hospital Specialties (CHS) is an Oakville-based manufacturer and distributor of medical and surgical products. CHS manufactures in their Oakville facility, and their finished goods are used within clinics, long-term care facilities, and hospitals. In addition, CHS distributes products for manufacturers abroad.

How did they adapt?

Roche Diagnostics, a market leader in diagnostics testing solutions, supplies a dual swab kit that works with COVID-19 tests. Concerns about sterility once the dual swab kit was opened prompted testing facilities to use only one portion of the two-swab kit per person, discarding the unused swab.

Due to an Ontario-wide swab shortage, and the inefficiency of the dual swab kit, CHS was identified as a manufacturer who could help combat these problems. Recognizing that expansion would accommodate this request, over 27 students and 14 full-time employees were hired, and the production schedule was re-tooled to incorporate a new manufacturing shift.

CHS re-engineered, re-packaged, and sterilized the kits, ultimately finding an efficient process to re-distribute the unused swab. Their efforts helped significantly increase the critical swab inventory available in Ontario.

Key Takeaway (From CEO, Mike Canzoneri)

“In order to re-engineer the swabs, we had to disrupt our existing production schedule, which was planned in advance. It would have been easy to refuse involvement in this project – we had staffing concerns and had experienced a 20% decrease in overall employee efficiency due to implementing safety regulations,” stated Mike Canzoneri. “Despite the challenges, we realized how important it was to combat the Ontario-wide swab shortage, which was why we took extreme measures to meet the expectations of our customer.

“I would advise other business owners to focus on the immediate needs of their customers, and pivot accordingly to maintain customer loyalty. The swab-shortage initiative was not a long-term growth opportunity, rather it was an opportunity for us to help the system during troubling times,” continued Canzoneri. “Benevolence is key – others will remember when you helped them in times of need, and opportunities will be paved for you going forward”.

Who are they?

Horizon Taekwondo is a martial arts club that has established a strong presence in Oakville over the past 20 years. Head instructor Louie Sanchez is a 7th-degree black belt, whose teachings revolve around the principles of respect, discipline, and fitness. Sanchez conducts daily lessons at his do-jang and provides fitness training for both children and adults.

How did they adapt?

Lockdown restrictions imposed several constraints upon Horizon Taekwondo as classes were halted due to social distancing measures.

Recognizing the value of community, Sanchez immediately froze students’ memberships during the first week of April and employed black belts at his club to help conduct Zoom lessons. Two Zoom classes were conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, which helped maintain the connections and friendships made by students.

Once lockdown restrictions eased, Sanchez knew that he would have to make amendments to the physical layout of the do-jang, to enhance safety. Markers are now laid down across the do-jang, indicating where students should stand to maintain a safe distance between peers. With these measures put in place, Horizon Taekwondo have rebounded from the challenges imposed by lockdown and are on course to return to their former glory.

Key Takeaway (From Owner & Head Instructor, Louie Sanchez)

“Since my business is service-based, the pandemic presented many continuity challenges of our operations. By implementing Zoom classes, we managed to maintain our tight-knit community and furthered the Taekwondo education of our students in the process,” stated Louie Sanchez.

“I would urge other small business owners to stay positive and remain optimistic. Staying cautious and remaining positive without accepting defeat is crucial. And that is what Taekwondo is all about – to better yourself and maintain mental resilience,” continued Sanchez.

Who are they?

AtlasCare is a family-owned and operated residential heating, cooling, plumbing, drains and duct cleaning company located in Oakville. Founded in 1932, Atlas employs approximately 100 staff, and services the Golden Horseshoe and Greater Toronto Area out of their head office in Oakville. AtlasCare was recognized by the Oakville Awards of Business Excellence as the RBC Large Business of the Year.

How did they adapt?

Initially, cashflow presented a major issue, however it was mitigated through working swiftly with banks and suppliers.

“In the early days of COVID, most homeowners did not want us to come into their home” stated Michael Grochmal, AtlasCare President. “Communicating effectively with our customers that we were committed to keeping them safe in their homes was at the forefront of our goals.”

New office procedures were implemented to comply with social distancing regulations – staff have to always be seated at least 6 feet away from each other. Business procedures needed to be significantly retooled, and staff were provided the appropriate PPE to conduct their jobs. The range of equipment provided to plumbers includes face masks, gloves, dish soap with rags, and hospital-grade disinfectant.

In addition, a daily self-health evaluation is conducted by all field staff before their day begins.

Key Takeaway (From President, Michael Grochmal)

“Quick action and decision making is key in a crisis, by mitigating our cash flow issues promptly, we were able to avoid long-term financial woes,” commented Grochmal. “It is imperative that small business owners manage their cash daily – it is amazing how fast businesses can run low on cash.”

“Involve your people in decision making – our staff wanted to ensure that we survived and were an integral component that helped us navigate COVID-19 successfully,” continued Grochmal.

“Lastly, communicate, communicate, and over-communicate. We made sure to start calling our customers right away, and we informed customers and staff about the steps we were taking to keep everyone safe. Transparency is critical – any challenges that arose were communicated truthfully to our staff,” ended AtlasCare President.

Who are they?

Treehouse Creative is a digital content agency that specializes in design, branding, and copywriting. Their core clients are small Oakville based businesses.

How did they adapt?

The pandemic forced many small businesses to adopt seamless digital strategies and enhance their online presence. For Treehouse, this presented an opportunity to grow their business.

Through existing relationships with local businesses, Treehouse experienced an uptick in business activity, with small business owners reaching out to build e-commerce platforms.

Scaling was smooth; Treehouse managed to deliver these sites to clients in less than 48 hours, which allowed more orders to be fulfilled. The increased business activity helped Treehouse create local jobs amidst an economic crisis – additional staff were hired to help with the increased workload.

Key Takeaway (From Owner, Jonathon Root)

“At Treehouse, we try to be as nimble as possible. When somebody asks us if we can do something, we say yes, and if we don’t know how to, we figure it out. We do whatever it takes to make our customers happy, and our never-say-no attitude has helped grow Treehouse despite the challenges presented to us,” stated Jonathan Root.

