Oakville Chamber launches BDC #StrongerTogether Business Resiliency Awards

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the BDC #StrongerTogether Business Resiliency Awards. The awards will honour Oakville’s small businesses that have shown strength and resiliency during the COVID-19 lockdown and reopening.

Last March, businesses were forced to rethink their operations in response to an unprecedented economic lockdown. In times of crisis, it can be hard to ﬁnd a silver lining, but during the past few months there have been many, and it is time to celebrate those moments of resiliency.

Businesses have had to rapidly adapt and respond to business disruptions, safeguard people and assets, while maintaining continuous business operations. In these trying times, it has been comforting to see so many Oakville businesses come together to offer support and give back to the community.

“A common theme of ‘We are all in this together – so let’s support each other’ has resonated during these times. The generosity and support we have seen from the business community in Oakville, in addition to their ability to rapidly pivot operations, is nothing short of remarkable” said Drew Redden, President & CEO of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. “Its time to recognize and share the outstanding efforts of our small businesses.”

Small businesses who have shown innovation, compassion, and determination during COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for the BDC #StrongerTogether Business Resiliency Awards. Applications will be accepted online at oakvillechamber.com/strongertogether until 12:00pm on Friday, September 25th.

Five small businesses will be selected by a volunteer committee, consisting of Oakville Chamber members and award partners. The award recipients will each receive a professional video highlighting their story and how their business remained resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic. These videos will premiere during BDC Small Business Week in October 2020 on the Oakville Chamber’s communication channels.

Thank you to presenting partner BDC, KMB Law, Hynek Financial Group, and OTBx Air for their support of the BDC #StrongerTogether Business Resiliency Awards.

