Oakville Community Centres Reopening September 8th

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

Advertisement

The Town of Oakville is reopening all Oakville community centres on Tuesday, September 8 for some pre-booked activities and modified use.

Following provincial and regional health guidelines, the Oakville will reopen its five main community centres plus Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Registration for fall programs will open Wednesday, September 16 at 7 a.m. for a shortened 8-week session that starts after Thanksgiving weekend. Winter registration will come at a later date for programs beginning in January.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back into our facilities,” says Mayor Rob Burton. “As we become more comfortable getting active and creative under the new health guidelines, we’ll look for opportunities to safely expand our programming.”

Program offerings will be limited to programs that are suitable to physical distancing, capacity limitations, and staggered start times. Programs that incorporate shareable equipment will not be introduced until alternatives or safety protocols are established.

The centres that are reopening include:

Glen Abbey Community Centre

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre

River Oaks Community Centre

Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Questions about Oakville community centre programs and registration

At this time, you don’t need an active Senior Services membership to register for any September or October seniors’ programs.

Monthly fitness and general activity memberships with a September 8 start date are now available for purchase by calling 905-815-2000.

Strict health and safety measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include sign-in protocols for contact tracing, the use of a non-medical masks or face coverings, hand sanitizer stations, signage and space markers to allow for physical distancing, plexiglass barriers, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

The town will transition to a paperless Parks, Recreation and Culture guide this fall. This allows for sharing real-time information with customers and eliminate paper touch-points in facilities.

On September 8, however, the town will launch programs.oakville.ca, a new web application that offers a more convenient and user-friendly recreation program search tool.

“The decision to not print the program guide allows us to provide up-to-the-moment program changes in response to COVID-19 and any extended openings or safety restrictions,” says Julie Mitchell, director of Recreation and Culture. “As well, the digital format allows residents to easily find and register for programs.”

The town has a COVID-19 recovery framework in place to help guide and support our reopening of programs, services and facilities.

Details will be posted on our COVID-19 Information page as they become available. Details will also be on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Community Centre, coronavirus, Glen Abbey Community Centre, Iroquois Ridge Community Centre, Julie Mitchell, Mayor Rob Burton, Oakville, QEPCCC, Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre, Rec Centre, Reopening, River Oaks Community Centre, Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Town of Oakville, Trafalgar Park Community Centre