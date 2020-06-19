OCF Awards $45,500 to Canadian Caribbean Association

Sarah is a veteran communications, fundraising and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience working in the corporate and not-for-profit industry. Sarah has helped lead organizations through branding campaigns, fundraising events and annual campaigns, along with community-at-large special events. She is the Director of Communication and Development for the Oakville Community Foundation.

Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Oakville Community Foundation, made an announcement today at the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH). During today’s Virtual Town Hall on Social Justice, Rinella announced the successful grant of $45,500 to the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton.

The grant comes from the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada. The Foundation also donated 200 personal protective masks to CCAH so they can continue to work safely within the community.

CCAH’s Beat the COVID-19 Blues project will support both local isolated seniors, front-line workers and their families. The project includes 12 weekly virtual interactive performances and activities. The projects are by professional artists and performers in Caribbean and African music traditions. In addition, 400 Caribbean meals will be provided by local restaurants.

“These virtual performances and meal deliveries will enhance the quality of life, well-being and connection to the community for our vulnerable and isolated populations,” said Andrew Tyrrell, President of CCAH. “The project provides cultural education and fosters mutual respect and communication among community members. It also addresses areas of high need in our community.”

Local Leaders celebrate the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton

“We are so fortunate to have the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) contribute immensely to our community. This funding will allow for the CCAH to provide continued support to members of our community during this time. We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful contributions that CCAH continues to provide,” said Anita Anand, Member of Parliament for Oakville.

“Programs such as this one are vital to the physical and mental health of our residents,” said Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington. “The Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton has a long and valued history of educating our community.”

“They celebrate diversity and inclusivity, and ensure the needs of our residents are met,” continues Damoff. “This exciting project, supported by the Oakville Community Foundation, will provide much needed support during these difficult times.”

Launched on May 19, The Foundation has now allocated $502,500 in grants to local eligible charities in Oakville. This ensures our most vulnerable citizens are safe and healthy. Since the start of the pandemic, charities and non-profit organizations have been leading the charge to assist those in the fight against COVID-19.

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country. Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit the CFC website.