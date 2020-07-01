Oakville Community Foundation Awards $502,500 in Grants

Sarah is a veteran communications, fundraising and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience working in the corporate and not-for-profit industry. Sarah has helped lead organizations through branding campaigns, fundraising events and annual campaigns, along with community-at-large special events. She is the Director of Communication and Development for the Oakville Community Foundation.

On June 30th, the Oakville Community Foundation announced it has awarded $502,500 in grants to 18 local charities for 19 projects. The grants announced on Tuesday are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

The following charities received full funding for their projects and their work in the Oakville community:

Acclaim Health Virtually Continuing Care and Support for Seniors $11,000 Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton Beat the COVID-19 Blues $45,500 Central West Specialized Developmental Services Virtually Together! $38,123 CNIB Virtual Programming: Addressing Isolation During COVID-19 $5,000 Community Living Oakville Stay Connected $56,200 Easter Seals Ontario Equipment Funding Program (Oakville clients) $11,500 Fare Share Food Bank Financial Support to Purchase Food for a Larger Client Base $50,000 Food For Life Leading the Pack $29,925 Front Line Outreach Food Supply Preparation and Summer Day Camp $15,000 Let’s Talk Science The Horizon Project $824 Oakville Meals on Wheels Rising to the Challenge to Meet the Need $25,000 Safetynet Children and Youth Charities Expansion of Safetynet Charities Furniture Program in Response to COVID-19 $34,000 Salaheddin Islamic Centre Inc. DAR Foundation Community Support $67,600 The Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter Expediting Discharge from Homelessness into Housing Stability and Community Reintegration $34,715 Shaarei-Beth El Synagogue Congregation of Halton Supporting Isolated Seniors in Our Community

Increasing Remote Technology Capacity to Deliver Programs $21,112 $2,000 St. Jude’s Anglican Church Connecting With the Vulnerable $7,500 Starlight Children’s Foundation Play From Home Packs (Oakville clients) $10,000 STRIDE (Supported Training and Rehabilitation in Diverse Environments) Hire Intake Specialist to Address Influx of Referrals $37,500

All of these charities are working to support vulnerable populations in our community including older persons, children and youth, persons with disabilities and persons experiencing low income. For more information about each project, please see below.

The Foundation has also donated 9,550 personal protective masks to organizations in need in our community, including more than 7,500 masks to charities also receiving funds from the ECSF.

“The Foundation is proud to distribute grants to charities that are supporting vulnerable populations in our community in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada and the Government of Canada,” said Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Oakville Community Foundation. “Since the start of the State of Emergency in mid-March, The Foundation, our Fundholders and Donors, have granted more than $1.1 million to local charities on the front lines assisting those in need, including money distributed from the ECSF and The Foundation’s own Oakville Resiliency Fund.”

“The charities and projects supported by the Oakville Community Foundation grants do so much for so many people in our community,” said Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington. “Our government was quick to create the Emergency Community Support Fund to ensure that charities and programs that keep our communities safe and healthy can continue to do so during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you to all of these organizations for their hard work and for the Oakville Community Foundation for supporting their efforts.”

“Thank you to the Oakville Community Foundation and thank you to all of the organizations that continue to provide assistance to vulnerable members of our community during this trying time,” said Anita Anand, Member of Parliament for Oakville. “It is wonderful that $502,500 in grants are being awarded through the Emergency Community Support Fund to local organizations so that they can continue to support seniors, children, youth, people with disabilities, people experiencing low income and many more. I look forward to seeing the impact these organizations will make with the support of these grants.”

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country. Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit the CFC website.

Oakville Community Foundation