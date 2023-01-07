Lucky dollar turns to $100K in OLG lottery win

Andrew Harasimowicz is a retiree who plays LOTTO 6/49 every week.

When asked to add ENCORE, a draw which can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra dollar, he doesn’t usually oblige.

But he did, on the lucky evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022. An impulse decision, at Pioneer Mini Mart on Lakeshore Road in Oakville, led Harasimowicz to match the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order and win $100,000.

Recognizing his lucky break while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Harasimowicz declared, “I’ll always be adding ENCORE now!”

“I was quite happy! I told my wife, and she was so excited.”

Harasimowicz will feed the winnings into his family budget, “celebrate with a family dinner, and maybe take a vacation.”

