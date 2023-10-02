Oakville Diwali: Celebrating the Festival of Lights

× Expand Suchandra Roy Chowdhury on Unsplash

Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for the 10th anniversary of Oakville Diwali in support of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Working closely with the host, the organizing committee has created an exciting South Asian menu with flare, drawing inspiration from various parts of the Indian subcontinent while incorporating some fusion elements.

Guests will experience a magical evening featuring South Asian performances incorporating music and dance with some surprise elements.

Fundraising efforts will take place throughout the evening, focusing on fun. Activities include a balloon raffle (where everyone is a winner) and a giant Plinko featuring top prizes such as a pair of airline tickets, cash prizes, and so much more.

Over the past ten years, the Oakville Hospital Diwali gala has raised over $1,000,000 for community healthcare, helping thousands of patients receive world-class healthcare close to home.

The 10th anniversary of Diwali is on Friday, October 27, at the Burlington Convention Centre, 1120 Burloak Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 6P8. Tickets are available online for $300 per person.

The organizers would like to extend their gratitude to the generous sponsors who have made this event possible:

Sigma Group

Meridian

CN

Rohan Hate litigation lawyers

Grand Oak Orthodontics

Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery

About Diwali

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India and worldwide. It is often referred to as the "Festival of Lights."

Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The festival usually lasts five days and involves lighting oil lamps and fireworks, exchanging gifts and sharing traditional sweets.

It is a time for families to come together, offer prayers, and celebrate with joy and enthusiasm.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to celebrate Diwali while making a difference in the lives of patients in our community. Get your tickets now and join the 400-plus guests from across the GTA for the festivities at Oakville Diwali!