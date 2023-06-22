180 Muslim young men attend Oakville retreat

× Expand Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

More than 180 Muslim young men from 15 to 40-year-olds attended an Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association retreat, allowing youth to come together for competitive sports and educational competitions on June 10 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School.

"It was refreshing to get together with the youth during this retreat. These kinds of programs always rejuvenate us as we spend an action-packed day together, share meals and have a great time," stated organizer Zeeshan Shahid.

The event included attendees from Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, and other parts of Halton and surrounding regions.

According to Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, this specific retreat was for boys and created a sense of brotherhood and unity. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Girls have an independent association and host retreats and programs.

"I always look forward to this retreat," said attendee Fozan Khawaja. "We get to see our fellow Muslim youth from across the Halton region and connect with one another for a fun day of sports and other activities. We had a great time, and it was a fun vibe."

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is Canada's largest Muslim youth group, with thousands of members across the country. They hold dozens of humanitarian initiatives, including blood drives, food drives, feeding those less fortunate, charity runs and many others. They also host retreats and tournaments across Canada.

The organization aims to serve Canadians and enhance the abilities and training of our youth.