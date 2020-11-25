2020 Miracle on Main Street and Cram-a-Cruiser

​It's that time of year when families begin to think about the holiday season such as finding the perfect gifts, baking cookings, and decorating the tree. This is not a reality for many families across Halton who will struggle to provide their children with an enjoyable Christmas. Even purchasing a single gift for their child is out of their reach. The need will be greater this year as the pandemic has devastated even more families.

The Halton Regional Police Service and the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation are commencing the annual Miracle on Main Street (formerly Toys for Tots) Christmas donation drive. This is the third year of the merger between the two entities to collect and distribute funds and toys to families in need across Halton.

The merger allows these organizations to enhance the donation drives to help even more families in need than ever before. Since 1999 the Halton Regional Police Service have supported families through Toys for Tots and Miracle on Main Street campaigns. All donations are distributed to Halton schools, community agencies and families!

The Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation is a charity started by wrestling legends, humanitarians and philanthropists; Tiger Jeet Singh and his son Tiger Ali Singh. For the last 11 years, the foundation has organized their "Miracle on Main Street" which raised millions of dollars through donations and sponsorships ​for children and families in need who live in our region.

To keep everyone safe, modifications have been made this year. Toy donations will not be accepted at any of Halton Regional Police Service facilities. Also, the community is encouraged to donate gift cards and cash instead of the usual unwrapped new toys, though unwrapped new toys will be accepted. Donations can be made online through Miracle On Main, or by visiting one of scheduled events detailed below.

100% of the donations go back into the Halton community!

Oakville Cram-a-Cruiser information

Pandemic restrictions permitting, the "Cram-a-Cruiser" events will proceed with safety protocols. On Saturday, December 5, 2020, the "Cram-a-Cruiser" events occur from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the following locations:

Canadian Tire - 1100 Kerr St, Oakville, Ontario

Canadian Tire - 1100 Kerr St, Oakville, Ontario

Canadian Tire - 251 Hyde Park Gate, Oakville, Ontario

Canadian Tire - 251 Hyde Park Gate, Oakville, Ontario

Canadian Tire - 400 Dundas St East, Oakville, Ontario

Canadian Tire - 400 Dundas St East, Oakville, Ontario

Additional cash & toy donation drop-off dates

Halton Regional Police Service will also host a weekly, one day, donation drop off at the Halton Children's Safety Village, 1151 Bronte Road, Oakville, Ontario.

Look for the holiday lights.

They ask that anyone attending, please follow the direction of Halton Region Police officers and remain in their vehicles.

Drop off a gift between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM on one of the following dates:

Thursday November 26th

Wednesday December 2nd

Wednesday December 9th

× Expand HRPS Halton Children's Safety Village

For further information, or if you are interested in partnering with us to collect or donate gift cards, you can contact us by emailing [email protected].

You can also contact the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation at [email protected], or visit their website at Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation for further information. Online donations can be made at www.MiracleOnMain.ca.