2021 budget holds Oakville property tax increase to 1.63 per cent

Town councillors have opted to dip into reserve funds to keep next year’s residential property tax increase to the level of inflation.

On Dec. 21, council approved a 2021 operating budget of $348.3 million and capital budget of $80.9 million.

The budget will see a withdrawal of $3.4 million from the town's tax stabilization reserve to counter the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When combined with the budget approved by Halton Region on Dec. 16, homeowners in Oakville will see a tax increase of 1.63 per cent for the coming year.

For a home assessed at $800,000, the tax bill will rise by about $92.50.

“The big story for 2021 is the ongoing impact of COVID-19,” said budget committee chair and Ward 6 councillor Tom Adams.

Staff are predicting the pandemic will cost the town about $17 million next year, primarily in lost transit fares, parking revenues and recreation fees.

Savings of about $10 million – mainly for part-time staff, materials and services related to programs impacted by the pandemic – will help cover some of that gap.

Assessment growth and the reserve fund withdrawal will also help balance the budget.

× Expand Town of Oakville

“We believe this one time use of the reserves is appropriate as we expect the drops in revenue in transit and recreation to eventually return to more normal levels in the future,” said Adams, in a budget presentation to his council colleagues.

“Strong, stable finances” -- Adams

He credited a history of strong, stable finances and a well-funded asset management program for allowing the town to manage the pandemic from a good position.

“This budget will keep Oakville at the top of the list of fiscally healthy municipalities,” Adams said.

The town also benefitted from a $6.9 million emergency cash infusion from the federal and provincial governments in 2020. That allowed it to avoid dipping into reserve funds, despite this year’s drastic decline in revenues.

Money for washrooms and crosswalks

Oakville’s capital budget may also get a boost from the Canada Infrastructure Program, which provides grants for projects that can be completed by the end of 2021.

The town is applying for $900,000 to install 20 pedestrian crossovers, which would double the number originally planned for 2021.

It’s also asking for $1.4 million in funding to upgrade HVAC systems and install touchless washroom fixtures such as faucets, urinals, toilets and showers at libraries, rec centres and other town facilities.

pedestrian crossovers

No money for Halton Environmental Network

Despite impassioned pleas by several councillors, the budget includes no grant money for the Halton Environmental Network (HEN), which requested a $10,000 operating grant from the town.

Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar made a last-ditch effort to convince council to give the group a $5,000 donation.

Along with a “glowing report” from town staff, Elgar said the group’s success could be measured by the money for environmental projects that it brought into the community.

In 2018, HEN raised $165,000 in grants for local projects. It generated another $217,000 in 2019.

Referring to a previous donation the town made to HEN, he said, “For a mere $5,000, they turned that into an unbelievable amount of money that we are getting.”

However, those project grants typically don’t cover the organization’s operating costs, added Elgar.

“After talking to HEN, I realize that they need some money just to keep them going,” he said, adding that the head of the organization worked without a salary for over two months this year.

Town of Oakville Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar

Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall also argued for helping HEN, noting the “tangible, quantifiable differences” the group has made around climate change for the community.

Ward 1councillor Beth Robertson urged council to “walk the talk.”

“We declared the climate emergency. We need help with the grassroots piece,” she said. “They’re doing so much work that we need to see done with our residents, that is vital to us in the climate emergency.”

But Adams and Mayor Rob Burton argued against the grant, noting that HEN will be able to apply for money from the town through a new program to be introduced some time in 2021.

Elgar’s motion failed on a vote of 9 to 5.