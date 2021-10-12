2021 Community Spirit Awards nominees

The Town of Oakville announced 32 impressive nominees for the 2021 Community Spirit Awards. Congratulations to the following individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have been nominated for their dedication and commitment to the Oakville community through their volunteer efforts:
Access Award - sponsored by Access Abilities
- Sybil Rampen – Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre
- Ruth Sheridan – EnVision
Arts Award - sponsored by The Oakville Beaver
- Leslie Ashworth – Suite Melody Care
Group Volunteer Award – sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union
- The HIVE
- River Oaks parkrun
- Canada Court Watch
- The Innovators Council
- Distress Centre Halton Volunteer Trainers
- Oakville Chinese Network Society
- Seniors Forum Canada
Heritage Award - sponsored by Sagen
- Angela Parsons
- Mark Verlinden
- Jody Harbour
- Min Joon Kim
Individual Volunteer Award - sponsored by Budds’ Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
- Narine Dat Sookram
- Matthew Aslett
- Linda Lightfoot
- Vimla Martinez de Hoz
- Anju Anand and Raj Grewal
- Joanne Lozier
Senior Award - sponsored by Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence
- Margaret Andrews
- Marcia Delamere
- Phone- A- Friend
- Marlene Bristol
- Shaukat Rizvi
Youth Award - sponsored by RBC Royal Bank
- Sarah Yasini
- Kusha Shirani
- Haolin Wang
- Bob Li
- Eryn Lee
- Mustafa Hmood
- Erin Zhang
This is the 20th year the Community Spirit Awards is being celebrated. Since the town could not host last year’s awards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years have been combined into one special event at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA) located at 130 Navy Street on Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m.
Award-winning local artist Kara Bruce, who specializes in drawing and sculpture (particularly stone relief carving), is the designer of this year’s Community Spirit Awards. Emceed by Weather Network host Chris Mei, the awards ceremony will also feature pre-recorded performances by Girls Nite Out comedy troupe and jazz singer Molly Johnson.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, seating capacity at the OCPA is limited. Nominees are welcome to invite one guest and their nominator. For those unable to attend in person, the town also offers a virtual option, which will be streamed live on October 28 from oakvillecentre.ca.