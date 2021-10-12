2021 Community Spirit Awards nominees

The Town of Oakville announced 32 impressive nominees for the 2021 Community Spirit Awards. Congratulations to the following individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have been nominated for their dedication and commitment to the Oakville community through their volunteer efforts:

Access Award - sponsored by Access Abilities

Arts Award - sponsored by The Oakville Beaver

Leslie Ashworth – Suite Melody Care

Group Volunteer Award – sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union

Heritage Award - sponsored by Sagen

Angela Parsons

Mark Verlinden

Jody Harbour

Min Joon Kim

Individual Volunteer Award - sponsored by Budds’ Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Narine Dat Sookram

Matthew Aslett

Linda Lightfoot

Vimla Martinez de Hoz

Anju Anand and Raj Grewal

Joanne Lozier

Senior Award - sponsored by Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence

Margaret Andrews

Marcia Delamere

Phone- A- Friend

Marlene Bristol

Shaukat Rizvi

Youth Award - sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Sarah Yasini

Kusha Shirani

Haolin Wang

Bob Li

Eryn Lee

Mustafa Hmood

Erin Zhang

This is the 20th year the Community Spirit Awards is being celebrated. Since the town could not host last year’s awards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years have been combined into one special event at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA) located at 130 Navy Street on Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Award-winning local artist Kara Bruce, who specializes in drawing and sculpture (particularly stone relief carving), is the designer of this year’s Community Spirit Awards. Emceed by Weather Network host Chris Mei, the awards ceremony will also feature pre-recorded performances by Girls Nite Out comedy troupe and jazz singer Molly Johnson.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, seating capacity at the OCPA is limited. Nominees are welcome to invite one guest and their nominator. For those unable to attend in person, the town also offers a virtual option, which will be streamed live on October 28 from oakvillecentre.ca.