2021 federal election debate on the environment

Halton Environmental Network (HEN) have announced their collaboration with GreenPAC for the virtual 100 Debates on the Environment returning to Halton on Sept. 8, 2021.

All candidates from Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington ridings have confirmed their attendance.

The event includes a virtual non-partisan, all-candidates debate on the environment and more in each of the 5 Halton ridings. This is part of a national effort to hear candidates representing major political parties discuss their best policy ideas and answer questions about critical issues.

When the need for environmental leadership and action has never been higher, this local debate gives voters of the Halton community the ability to see what bold ideas their candidates have in a debate-style format. HEN will be working with community partners, CFUW Oakville, CFUW Georgetown, GASP, HACEN and more to bring the debates into our community.

From preserving our green spaces to helping to fight climate change, moderators will ask questions on the environment to all candidates that address local issues within the community of Halton.

This is an opportunity for candidates and voters to elevate the conversation on important environmental topics and bring them to the forefront in advance of the upcoming federal election on Sept. 20, 2021.

The event itself will be held virtually from 8 pm to 10 pm. You can RSVP for a free ticket on Eventbrite at this link here.

Halton Environmental Network invites the entire community of Halton to join virtually and participate in Canada's non-partisan debate on the environment of this scale.