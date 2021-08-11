2021 Oakville Family Ribfest is recruiting volunteers

× Expand Family Ribfest The Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar team and volunteers.

Now that we've made the decision to proceed with a drive-thru Oakville Family Ribfest in 2021, the weekend of August 20-22 is fast approaching! The event at Sheridan College (on Trafalgar Road) is only two weeks away and we need all the volunteer help we can get to make this amazing community event and fundraiser a great success.

Even in this scaled-back version, we need many volunteers to make Ribfest a success and we hope you’ll consider generously volunteering your time to help bring this fun family event to the Oakville community. Don’t forget to share this amazing volunteer opportunity with your friends and family!

We especially need Rotarians (and trusted family and friends) to do Traffic Control, directing the thousands of cars we expect to show up, safely and efficiently.

Sign up for the jobs and shifts you want by completing the form at this link:

https://rotaryclubofoakvilletrafalgar.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=56150

There are three principal roles that still have shifts left:

Traffic Control Bag Stuffers Radio Production Assistant

Full descriptions of these positions are available online here. Of note, more than 95% of the remaining volunteer positions to be filled are traffic control spots.

Rest assured that we (the organizers) are taking public health precautions to keep the event safe for all involved, including the following:

Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times and no walk-ins will be permitted.

The outdoor environment and carefully planned layout allow for easy physical distancing.

All volunteers and other staff on site must wear a mask or face covering at all times, maintain a two-meter physical distance from others, use sanitizer and other PPE as needed.

Fewer people will be on site at all times than during a normal Ribfest and most volunteer shifts are shorter.

No buffet-style meals for volunteers. We will provide light low-touch snacks and drinks.

But why join the volunteer effort?

Help do something great for our community after many difficult months of the pandemic.

Support a major Rotary fundraiser - 100% of proceeds help hundreds in need.

Our supervisors will be on hand to make sure your volunteer experience is a satisfying one.

Lend a hand and make a difference. Sign up today and help Rotary help others, in our community and around the world!

For more information please e-mail [email protected]

We're looking forward to seeing you at Ribfest 2021!