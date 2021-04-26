2021 spring loose leaf collection schedule

If you've done yard work over these last few weeks, you've likely built up a mound of loose leaves. The Town of Oakville's 2021 spring loose-leaf collection begins today. Here is the schedule outlining dates and zones:

April 26-30: Zones 1, 2, 3, and 7

May 3-7: Zones 4, 5, 6, and 8

Zones A, B, C do not receive pick-ups during the spring loose-leaf program.

Bagged Leaf Program

Halton Region collects bagged leaves, a separate program from the Town of Oakville's loose-leaf collection program. Call 311 or visit the Halton Region website for more information on your waste collection schedule.

COVID-19 information

The loose-leaf program is being implemented following provincial guidelines, and should policies change; this program may be affected. Residents are encouraged to take full advantage of earlier program collection times and Halton’s bagged yard waste collection service.

Collection guidelines

Collection may occur any time during a scheduled week. To ensure your leaves are collected, put them out by 7 a.m. on the first day of collection in your zone.

To help keep leaves from blowing around your neighbourhood, please do not put out leaves more than seven days before the first day of a scheduled week for your zone.

Place all loose leaves on the boulevard or on the shoulder, not over catch basins, in bicycle lanes or in the ditches in front of your house.

Ensure leaves are free of garbage or other yard waste materials such as brush, branches, large twigs or stones.

Please keep leaf piles separate from any woody debris, including large twigs, brush and branches. Crews will not collect contaminated piles of leaves put out after the pickup dates.

Collection Zones Map

Zone descriptions

Zone 1: Borders east to west from Third Line to Bronte Road/Pipeline Corridor and north to south from Speers Road/Rebecca Street to Lake Ontario, and east to west from Stevenson Road to Burloak Drive and north to south from Wilmot Crescent to Lakeshore Ontario.

Zone 2: Borders east to west from Fourth Line to Third Line and north to south from Speers Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 3: Borders east to west from Trafalgar Road to Fourth Line and north to south from Speers Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 4: Borders east to west from Chartwell Road to Trafalgar Road and north to south from Cornwall Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 5: Borders east to west from Maple Grove Drive to Chartwell Road and north to south from Cornwall Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 6: Borders east to west from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Maple Grove Drive and north to south from Cornwall Road to Lake Ontario.

Zone 7: Borders east to west from Eighth Line to Sixteen Mile Creek and north to south Upper Middle Road to the QEW.

Zone 8: Borders east to west from the QEW to Eighth Line and north to south from Upper Middle Road to QEW.

Zone A: Borders east to west from Dorval Drive to Fourteen Mile Creek and north to south from Upper Middle Road to the QEW.

Zone B: Borders east to west from Glenashton Drive/Bayshire Drive to Neyagawa Boulevard and north to south from Dundas Street to Upper Middle Road.

Zone C: Borders east to west from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Ford Drive and north to south from Upper Middle Road to Royal Windsor Drive.