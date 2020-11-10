2021 #StrongerTogether campaign supports community needs

× Expand YMCA of Oakville Participants in the YMCA of Oakville’s Halton Sports Leadership Program

The YMCA of Oakville is launching its annual campaign this month to ensure everyone in Oakville and Halton Region has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Every day, the YMCA of Oakville works to support the people and neighbourhoods that need it most by addressing community issues, such as poverty reduction, senior isolation and well-being, and employment readiness for youth.

“The YMCA is more than a place; we are a cause. From exercise to education, volleyball to volunteerism, or preschool to preventative health, the YMCA doesn’t just strengthen bodies – the YMCA of Oakville strengthens community” says CEO Kyle Barber.

This year the YMCA of Oakville is raising $250,000 with charitable gifts helping to aid those facing financial barriers to healthy and positive lifestyle choices. Donors make it possible for kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence outside of school and in the summer; families to connect and grow together; for cancer and cardiac patients to have a supportive place to heal; for newcomers to Halton to establish roots in the community; and for teens to access training that encourages them to reach their full potential.

“Most importantly, 100% of donations remain in Oakville and Halton region, having a direct impact on residents right in your own neighbourhood. Supporting the YMCA has a benefit for the entire community – we are certainly stronger together” says Michael Wells, Board Member at the YMCA of Oakville and Honorary Chair of the 2021 Annual Campaign.

The YMCA of Oakville’s annual campaign starts November 1st, 2020. Visit Opportunities to Give to learn more about how you can support your community.