2022/23 Oakville Rotary club presidents

Rotarians announced the 2022-23 presidents for each of the five Oakville clubs. These volunteer leadership roles are critical to the success of one of Oakville's most extensive fundraising and community support organizations.

Amin Kawar

Amin Kawar, president of Rotary Club of Oakville, is a Canada-based consultant specializing in public-private partnership and supply chain logistics. Taking on several professional leadership positions, his work covered many organizations, including Jordan Post, Public Works Canada, Global Affairs Canada, Aqaba Development Company, and the government of Guyana.

Kawar holds a BA in economics from Calvin University Michigan and masters from the universities of Cardiff and Cranfield in the UK. He is a certified project management professional (PMP) as well as a certified CP3P-F trainer and has developed several courses and training programs.

Kawar is looking forward to his new role as club president.

Cliff Thompson

The new president of the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Cliff Thompson, has been a member there since 2011 and a Rotarian for over 29 years. Cliff is married and chose to move to Oakville when he retired.

He played a key role in starting the annual Ribfest in 2012, which raised over $250,000 for the club’s charitable work. Thompson also chaired RCOT’s Indigenous committee with oversight of the Indigenous scholarship program.

In his spare time, he enjoys travelling, golf, photography and spending time with family and friends.

Ibrahim Noka

Ibrahim Noka is the Rotary Club of Oakville West’s newest president. He has been working as a real estate broker since 2020.

A political science and communication graduate from Tirana University in Albania, he received his masters in business administration from UBIS University, Geneva, Switzerland.

Noka is married to Kim, a lawyer practicing locally. They have two young children.

He enjoys sporting activities, including soccer, swimming, biking and hiking.

Noka is excited about his new leadership role with RCOW and the opportunity it brings to serve his local community.

Jane McCormick

Jane McCormick

Jane McCormick is returning for a second term as president of the Passport South Rotary Club. She has an extensive background in finance and over thirty years of experience in small business consulting in the private and not-for-profit sectors.

Married for 39 years, McCormick and her husband Rob have raised seven adult children and are still raising two pre-teens and a teenager.

She is an avid amateur photographer and lover of the outdoors.

McCormick is honoured to continue as president of her Rotary family.

Elena Pampaloni

Elena Pampaloni, co-president of Halton Rotaract, is in her second year of health science at Western University.

Pampaloni runs health-focused club events with topics including Covid-19, maintaining wellness with a work-life balance from home, and how the pandemic made us more resilient.

To quote the most famous Rotarian, Paul Harris, "Rotarians are very much more favourably disposed toward action than they are towards words."

"That’s so true for our club as we are very action-oriented," added Pampaloni.

Sabrina Paez

Also, co-president of Halton Rotaract for 2022-23, Sabrina Paez started her Rotary journey as an Interact (high school) member in her native country, Venezuela. That is where she developed a passion for helping others, particularly disadvantaged children facing various life challenges.

In addition, Paez participated in the Rotary International Youth Exchange Program, where she spent a year in the USA.

"I am delighted to take on this leadership role because Rotary has given me so many opportunities. I look forward to inviting new members to join our club, to meet new friends and to have fun as we serve our local and international community," said Paez.

About Oakville Rotary

For almost 100 years, Oakville's Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives.

Funds are also donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s Rotary clubs, visit www.rotaryoakville.ca.