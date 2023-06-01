2022-23 Victim Services Awards of Distinction recipients from Oakville

× Expand HRPS (L to R): Inspector Chris Newcombe, Erin Stewart, Kimberley Clark, Donna Northeast, Kathleen Cox of the HRPS victim services unit

The 2022-23 Victim Services Awards of Distinction recipients recognize the dedication and achievements of individuals and organizations working to support people who have experienced victimization due to crime and to raise awareness of victims' issues in Ontario. Oakville had two recipients of the award.

Jaz Singh, Oakville

Jaz Singh was a member of the Board of Directors of Victim Services of Peel (VSOP) from 2013 to 2023. He initially served as treasurer, then vice chair, and until recently, he served as board chair for the past five years.

Singh is a passionate advocate for victims and has demonstrated his dedication and leadership during challenging times for the organization, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he played a critical role in ensuring VSOP could continue to provide crucial support to those in need.

Jaz's efforts in promoting diversity within the board have been instrumental in bringing on members with varied backgrounds, skills, and professional expertise to make the organization representative of the community and drive positive change for victims.

He has also helped create an environment that enhances risk management capabilities and improved outcomes for victims. He is a highly effective motivator and agent for change.

Over the past decade, Jaz has made significant personal sacrifices to ensure VSOP's success and has contributed thousands of hours of dedicated service to the organization.

In 2018, Jaz received the Ontario Volunteer Service Award for his work with VSOP.

Victim Services Unit of the Halton Regional Police Service, Oakville

After a survey of sexual assault survivors revealed a need for greater information, transparency and support for survivors, the victim services unit of the Halton Regional Police Service, which is comprised of civilian members and more than 60 trained volunteers, developed a three-part platform to empower and better support victims of sexual assault.

The first part of the platform is a sexual assault information guide to help survivors understand the investigative and criminal justice process.

The second component establishes the victim services unit as the first point of contact when survivors report a sexual assault. During this contact, survivors can access a fully-trained facility dog and are given information about support services.

The third component improves transparency by providing survivors who consent with a letter outlining the specifics of the police investigation.

This new model began as a 2018 pilot but quickly became part of the Halton police's policies and procedures and has been adopted by the Ottawa, London, Hamilton, and Guelph police services.

"Our Service is immensely proud of and grateful for the work of our victim services unit personnel and volunteers in supporting victims of crime and tragedy in our region," said Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.

"Their efforts have given those affected by this immensely personal crime the resources they need to seek justice and place them on a path to healing."