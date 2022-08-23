Four Oakvillians are performing at this year’s CNE

× Expand CNE (From left to right): Kaitlyn Lau, Ishaan Grotra, Bianca-Nicole Myrto, Jack West

The CNE is back, after a two-year hiatus, to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Starry-eyed hopefuls from across Ontario vie for a spot on the big stage to strut their stuff to an audience of thousands.

For four homegrown youths from Oakville, this is their big day. The spotlight will belong to them as they compete in the annual Rising Stars competition.

The participants competing from Oakville are:

Bianca-Nicole Myrto, 10, Dancer

Ishaan Grotra, 12, Vocalist

Kaitlyn Lau, 11, Dancer

Jack West, 17, Dancer

The contestants will be “judged on their natural ability, audience appeal, stage presence and the quality of their performance.”

Bianca-Nicole Myrto, Ishaan Grotra, and Kaitlyn Lau have all performed already. However, Jack West is set to perform today.

The Finals will be taking place on September 3 and 4 inside the Enercare Centre.

If you’re down at the CNE, be sure to check out and support these young rising stars!

Oakville CNE performer profiles

Kaitlyn Lau

Kaitlyn Lau is 10 years old and has been dancing since the young age of 3. She is the oldest of 3 kids, both her younger sister (Michaela) and brother (Preston) dance as well. She dances at Studio X, where she studies all styles of dance. Her favourite style of dance is acrobatics, and she also has additional training with CTRL Acrobatics.

She is also honoured to be a part of the Elite Collection, which is a dance photography group by Ashley Ciona. She is an ambassador for Breaking Boundaries Movement, which is a mentorship program for dancers to challenge themselves by developing their own choreography and improvisation.

Kaitlyn attends Our Lady of Peace Catholic School in Oakville, Ontario. Kaitlyn can't wait to attend school in person, in the fall, especially after being online for the last two years. She loved her online schooling but can't wait to enter grade 6 in person and finally see all her friends and teachers.

Jack West

Jack is going into grade 12 at Garth Webb Secondary School.

Jack has been taking dance classes at Live to Dance Academy for 6 years. Jack trains in jazz, ballet lyrical and contemporary styles. Jack will be performing a contemporary routine choreographed by Alyssa Petrolo.

Jack loves to be in the studio creating and choreographing for himself and others. In the winter jack loves to snowboard, he loves riding his bike and hanging out with his pug, Rosie.

Bianca-Nicole Myrto

Bianca-Nicole is a talented 10-year-old who is very excited to be at this year's CNE Rising Star Competition.

Since the young age of 3, Bianca-Nicole has been both a competitive Women’s Artistic Gymnast and competitive dancer as well as a singer and pianist. She is a level 7 gymnast at Gemini Gymnastics in Oshawa.

She also practices dancing at the Nine Dance Academy in Vaughn and Canada’s National Ballet School. She has studied with classic vocal coach Ian Garret since the age of 6. Her ultimate dream is to become a pop star like Brittney Spear.

She has been homeschooled since the start of Covid but is very excited to go back to St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School this fall.

Ishaan Grotra

Ishaan Grotra is a 12-year-old singer/songwriter from Oakville and attends Fernhill School in Oakville, going to grade 8.

He has been singing since the young age of 3, his talent was discovered by his parents in the back of their car. Ishaan would sing along to his favourite songs.

He has been involved in numerous musicals such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" with the Play Project at the Mississauga Living Arts.

Ishaan also participates in music competitions held provincially such as IMFC and North York Festival. He has Voice trained classically reaching RCM level 4 with Honours, alongside training in Pop Music.