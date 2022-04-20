2022 Earth Day Clean Up - Oakville locations

× Expand Town of Oakville Shell Park

Oakville's town-wide Earth Day clean-up returns this year after two years of cancellations, with more than 50 locations around town that will be hosting clean-ups for residents to come volunteer at this weekend.

"After having been postponed for the past two years, the 31st annual Earth Day Clean Up of Oakville Nature Sites will take place on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m." commented Stephen Dankowich, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Oakville Community Centre for Peace, Ecology and Human Rights (OCCPEHR).

Earth Day Clean Up of Oakville Nature Sites for 2022 is the first time in three years the event will take place; the pandemic was just starting to roar when organizers cancelled the April 2020 event. It would have been the largest Earth Day Clean Up in Oakville with sixty confirmed locations.

Weeks before the April 2021 Clean Up, the province imposed another lock-down, forcing organizers to postpone last year's event too.

"This spring," said Dankowich, "we are encouraging all participants to practise social distancing at the event. Mask wearing is now optional in Ontario. Garbage bags and disposable gloves will be available on-site."

Coordinators will ask volunteers to sign in for the purpose of tracing if necessary and are consenting for their own protection. Masks and hand sanitizer also will be available. High school students can earn volunteer hours. Coordinators will have a letter to give students upon completion of their assignment.

Coordinators are the backbone of this very successful event. If you are interested in becoming a new coordinator, call (905) 849-5501 and/or email [email protected].

53 Earth Day clean up locations

Fifty-three sites are confirmed for this year’s Clean Up! At each Clean Up site, volunteers will be greeted by Event Coordinators who will have bags and disposable gloves.

WARD ONE (5 sites)

Bronte Bluffs Park: Shelley Thornborrow, Harry Shea and the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA).

Bronte Creek Provincial Park: Colleen Moriarty and the Friends of Bronte Creek Park.

Bronte Harbour: Lesley McVean.

Bronte Road and QEW Carpool: Peter Vandermyden and family.

Lakeshore Woods: Lynda Zylik.

WARD TWO (12 sites)

Aldercrest Park: Cathy Buchanan.

Coronation Park: Seema and Pradeep Kumar and the Halton Malayalees Association.

Forster Park and Hogs Back Park: Vanessa Dorrington, Joe Williams and the West River Residents Association (WRRA).

Glen Oak Creek Trail at Monastery Drive: Stephen and Connie Wei and the St. Simon Anglican Church.

Hopedale Park: Earl and Sharon Weise.

Indian Ridge Trail: Donna Sheppard and the South Peel Naturalists’ Club (SPNC).

Kinoak Arena and Brook Valley Park: Toaster and Sabrina Dementros and The Oakville Independents.

Old Abbey Lane Park and area: Donna and Emily Morano.

Valleywood Court: Christine and Robert Schultz.

Waterworks Park: Lesley Henshaw and the West Harbour Residents Association (WHRA).

Woodhaven Park and Sedgewick Forest: Tracey Ehl Harrison and family.

WARD THREE (6 sites)

Busby Park: Stephen Cull and CharterAbility.

Dunvegan Park: Paul Dankowich, OCCPEHR Administrative Assistant.

Lakeside Park: Julie Hawryszko, Julian Kingston and the Oakville Museum.

Maple Grove Park and Arena: Elizabeth Chalmers and the Joshua Creek Residents Association (JCRA).

Oakville Curling Rink and Georges Square: Kimberly Cranfield and the Trafalgar Chartwell Residents Association (TCRA).

Perkins Passage including Post Park, Maple Valley Park and the Cornwall Sports Park: Lynne Dolan and family.

Ward Four (12 sites)

Glen Abbey Trail: Nicole and Paul Panabaker.

Glen Oak Creek Trail North at Fourth Line and Upper Middle Road: Denise Severin-Prior.

Heritage Way Park: Weidong Zhu and the Glen Abbey Neighbourhood Association (GANA).

Langtry Park: Devnand Nambiar, a High School student.

Millstone Park: Bill and Marlene Keay.

Nottinghill Park: Jennifer Monte and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Matthew’s Parish.

Ravine at Third Line and Upper Middle Road: Amy Young.

16 Hollow Park: Sharon Brodner.

Sandpiper Road and Pheasant Lane: Kimberly Sziraky and family.

Summit Ridge Drive Trails: Lynne Jenkins.

West Oak Trails Park: Karen Wilson Davis.

Woodgate Woods: Voula Caffrey and family.

Ward Five (5 sites)

Memorial Park: Gita Zoghi.

Munns Creek Park and Margot Street Park: David Stefan and family.

Oak Park Walk at Memorial Park: Councillor Jeff Knoll.

Oxford Park: Michelle and Jeff Sholdice.

River Glen Park: Geoff and Mary Hospital.

Ward Six (9 sites)

Algrove Park: Councillor Tom Adams.

Bayshire Woods Park and Pinery Pond: Paul Butler.

Forest Glade Park: Colin and Norma John.

Glenashton Drive Bridge and ravines: Don Meade, OCCPEHR Board Member.

Glenashton Park and Iroquois Ridge Community Centre: Jinglie Dou and the Oakville Chinese Senior 99 Association.

Iroquois Shoreline Woods: Tracy Zhou.

Litchfield Park: Star Helmer.

The Brownstones: Leslie Osborne.

Valleybrook Park: Joni Babulal and family.

Ward Seven (4 sites)

Glenorchy Conservation Area: Adnan Manzoor and the GKC Kite Flying Group.

Isaac Park: Ajay and Mamta Rosha.

Lions Valley Park: Husnain Zakaria and the Islamic Centre of North America, Oakville Chapter.

Palermo Park: Sunil Kardar and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh.

New! Afternoon clean-up site

Recognizing that not everyone can attend the morning clean-up, event organizers have set up an afternoon location for residents interested in participating. Green spaces from the bend at Kerr Street North and the North Service Road all the way west to Dorval Drive will be cleaned from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the plaza, and as a special thanks will enjoy a pizza party.

Community sponsors

This community-wide environmental event would not be possible without the support of the Town of Oakville’s Parks and Open Space Department, Halton Region Waste Management, Film.ca Cinemas as well as many local businesses, resident associations, faith groups and community organizations.