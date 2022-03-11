2022 Oakville Chinese New Year Charity Show raised funds for Oakville Hospital Foundation

× Expand OCN

Recently Oakville Chinese Network Society (OCN) presented a cheque in the amount of $4,178.92 to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

The cheque is a result of the successful 2022 Oakville Chinese New Year Charity Show hosted by the OCN on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts and broadcasted via live stream.

This year's donations surpassed the initial goal of $3,000 by 139 per cent.

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have been pushed to their limits. We are all sincerely grateful for their actions, the risks and the difficulties they faced, yet regardless pushing on is a heroic yet painful decision. Thus, the prompt that the OCN had followed for their fundraising campaign was Wait For Me.

Even during these times of hardship, the immense generosity of the goodhearted donors amazes the community. The OCN would like to express their gratitude to everyone who had contributed to this year’s charity show.

Since 2014, the OCN has raised $16,290.92 for the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital with the wish of giving back to the community.