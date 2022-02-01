2022 Paul Harris Fellowship Award recipients

× Expand Rotary Clubs of Oakville

The 2022 Paul Harris Fellowship Awards were announced Wednesday evening at an Oakville and beyond Zoom meeting. Eight Oakville residents were recognized for their “service above self” to their community with a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

Rotary International established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to the Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study. The Rotary Clubs of Oakville have been annually providing Paul Harris Fellowship Awards to those, they believe, provide “service above self” to the benefit of the local community.

Presenting the awards were four Oakville Rotary Club Presidents: Liz Behrens, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar; Ed Sweeney on behalf of Armando Mosho, Rotary Club of Oakville West; Michael Conway, Rotary Club of Oakville, and Jane McCormick, Passport South Rotary Club. All were excited to recognize the following volunteers with Rotary’s highest honour.

Mary Collett

Mary Collett began her teaching career at Oakville Trafalgar High School upon graduation from Teacher’s College in 2009. As supervisor of the youth Interact Club since 2010, she engaged the students in fundraising and awareness activities and their enthusiasm has kept this Interact Club active within the school raising much-needed funds for various charities even during Covid.

Lisa-Kaye Williams

Lisa-Kaye Williams, is a pharmacist, certified diabetes educator and Shoppers Drug Mart Associate owner. She has steadfastly supported the Rotary Club of Oakville’s Online Auction, Strawberry Social and arranged for appointments for flu shots for many Oakvillians. Lisa and her team were awarded the Oakville Beaver’s Readers’ Choice Gold Award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Mr. Kim Tieu & Mrs. Nguon Tieu

Kim Quy Tieu - Mr. Tieu at only 26 years old, escaped from Vietnam and engaged on a perilous journey by boat to a refugee camp in Malaysia where he lived for one year until he was sponsored by an Oakville family in 1980. Kim has lived in Oakville since he arrived in Canada and raised his family here. He became a Canadian Citizen in 1983. Kim worked at Eaton Electrical in Milton for 30 years. Since he arrived in Oakville Kim has undertaken many volunteer projects including planting trees, painting seniors’ homes and the restoration of parks and open spaces in Milton.

Kim Nguon - Mrs. Tieu fled Cambodia with her brother many years ago. Kim Nguon spent two years in a refugee camp in Thailand before being sponsored by a Canadian family in Rouyn-Noranda Quebec. Finding the French language challenging on top of learning English, she moved to Toronto to seek work and did a variety of jobs in Toronto becoming a Canadian citizen in 1982. In 1988 she moved to Oakville where she met and married Kim Tieu. Before retiring in 2021, she worked as a housekeeper at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care and Sunrise Senior Living in Oakville. Since arriving in Canada, Nguon has volunteered at many organizations including: Toronto General Hospital, Food Agencies and Temples.

With the generous help of Canadians, Canada welcomed Kim and Nguon and helped them realize a better future for themselves and their family. In addition to the volunteer work they have undertaken, they both understand the importance of paying it forward. They have prioritized helping the community in many ways and have passed on their beliefs to their daughter Leeanna and their son Philip to do the same. Both youth have been active in leadership roles with Rotaract and Rotary since 2012.

Mr. and Mrs. Tieu have always been very supportive of Rotaract’s initiatives and they are always there to support Rotary projects hands-on since Leeanna and Phil joined the Rotary family in 2012. They have helped coordinate and offered their house as a warehouse for book drives for a library in Guyana, planted trees in Oakville, cooked delicious food for potluck fundraisers and Rotaract picnics, assisted in coordinating a GlobalGrant with a Rotarian friend in Thailand, for a hospital in Thailand, and invited their friends and family to many different Rotary Fundraisers.

Peter Rughi

Peter Rughi most recently led the installation of equipment to provide St. Jude’s with Livestream Worship services over YouTube and Facebook. Many members of the congregation, shut-ins, the community and folks around the world were able to keep in touch with their church during Covid and will continue after the pandemic. Prior to moving to Oakville, Rughi was a dedicated Cub and Scout Canada Leader and Support Scouter for over 15 years in the Mississauga area. As well, he volunteered for the Wednesday “Food for Life” Grocery program that delivered groceries weekly to families in need within the Oakville community.

Melanie Warrington

Melanie Warrington takes her responsibilities as manager of a seniors’ residence to the next level. Working with “Food for Life” she ensures weekly food delivery for seniors requiring proper nourishment. Melanie also championed a community vegetable garden to encourage seniors to be involved with their surroundings and engage in growing and harvesting vegetables close to home. Another project she started was “For the Love of Christmas” an initiative in 2020. Melanie reached out to the local Kerr Village neighbourhood to sponsor a senior for Christmas. It was a great success.

Jody Harbour

Jody Harbour is one of the Founders of Grandmother’s Voice. She is a business owner, entrepreneur, and inventor learning how to integrate spirituality into business and the workplace. Jody as a healer is continually groomed by the Elders, the Healers, the Grandmothers, and the Ancestors to create a community that is one with the land.

Sherry Saevil

Sherry Saevil is another Founder of Grandmother’s Voice. She is an Indigenous Education Advisor for the Halton Catholic District School Board pioneering the Indigenous movement in Halton for over 10 years by facilitating learning, understanding, communication, healing, and change.

Although they are not Rotarians by name, they are by heart. The Rotary Clubs of Oakville are proud to recognize and acknowledge each and every one of them for their contributions before and during this, another challenging pandemic year. Thank you for all you do for Oakville and Halton.

About Rotary Clubs of Oakville

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca.