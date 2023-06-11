2023 Community Spirit Award recipients

× Expand Town of Oakville

On Thursday evening, June 8, the community gathered at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre for a sold-out Oakville Community Spirit Awards, celebrating individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have demonstrated ongoing leadership, dedication and involvement in Oakville.

Community Spirit Award recipients

Arts, Culture and Heritage Award sponsored by the Oakville Beaver

Oakville Diwali Committee

The Oakville Diwali Committee embodies the town's core values of dedication, accountability, respect, and teamwork through their exceptional efforts in organizing the annual Oakville Diwali gala fundraiser.

Their relentless dedication over the past 10 years has resulted in raising more than a million dollars in support of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, benefiting vital departments like surgical, maternal child, and diagnostic imaging.

Beyond celebrating South Asian culture and heritage, this event unites the community, fostering a strong sense of unity and inclusivity within Oakville. The committee's impactful actions and activities have left an indelible mark on the Oakville community, showcasing exemplary community spirit and inspiring leadership.

Reem Al-Rawi

Reem Al-Rawi is an exceptional volunteer who has made a profound impact on the Oakville community through her artistry. As part of the St. Thomas Aquinas Arts Council, she spearheaded transformative initiatives that revitalized the school environment.

With her artistic vision, Reem brought vibrant murals, eye-catching banners, and captivating display cases to life, creating a more welcoming and enjoyable space. Beyond her contributions as part of the Arts Council, Reem's role as a rehabilitation therapy volunteer at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has been invaluable.

Through painting and craft-making classes, she has provided patients with a creative outlet, enhancing their mental and emotional well-being. Reem's remarkable community spirit shines through her kindness, generosity, and eagerness to help others. She is truly an inspiration.

Climate Action Award sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union

Hannah Kohler

Hannah is an exceptional member of multiple environmental volunteer teams and committees, dedicated to raising awareness about climate change. She actively contributes to TA Blakelock's EcoClub, Student Council, and serves as a Student Ambassador for Generation Green, a conference inspiring climate action, inclusion, and social justice.

Hannah's integrity and accountability have facilitated successful fundraising for organizations like the World Wildlife Fund and Kerr Street Ministries. Recently, she organized an impactful Earth Week Event, uniting environmental leaders, businesses, municipal departments, educational institutions, and community groups to celebrate, educate, and collaborate.

Hannah's unwavering dedication to the environment shines through her continued volunteerism and activism, making her an invaluable asset to her community.

Mervyn Russell

Mervyn, a founding member of Halton Action for Climate Emergency Now (HACEN), responds to Halton Region's declaration of a Climate Emergency. He is actively involved in multiple environmentally-focused organizations, including the Oakville Community Centre for Peace, Ecology and Human Rights, the Oakville Mississauga KAIROS group, and the Halton Environmental Network (HEN).

As the chair of HEN's Halton Green Screens Committee, Mervyn advocates for climate awareness and prevention. He attends climate rallies, collects petition signatures, and regularly engages with politicians at various levels to address the climate crisis in Oakville and Halton.

Good Neighbour Award sponsored by Chartwell Retirement Residences

Penny Smith

Penny, a dedicated volunteer at Trafalgar Park Older Adults Centre, serves as the Friendship Luncheon Program convenor and Bistro convener. She organizes weekly luncheons, manages staffing, and ensures smooth Bistro operations. Penny's willingness to drive seniors to the center enables their participation.

As a caring neighbour, she provides personal support to all 20 Friendship Luncheon clients, accompanying them to appointments, buying groceries, and offering assistance during illness. She maintains regular communication with the clients, acting as a true friend. Additionally, Penny mentors international clinicians transitioning to work as social workers in Canada, aiding their integration and fulfilling requirements.

Kim Melhuish

In March 2021, the door-step perishable food pickups for the FoodBank kicked off, thanks to Kim's impressive organization skills. She rallied a group of enthusiastic volunteer Street Ambassadors to spread the word, hand out flyers, post pickup notices, and collect food every designated Friday for delivery to Kerr Street Mission. Kim's team of dedicated volunteers has been nothing short of amazing!

From texting tirelessly to hosting fun-filled Zoom meetings, Kim has gone above and beyond to ensure their success. Not to mention, she personally distributes materials and delivers food to the foodbank. Kim's brilliant concept of food bank Fridays has ignited a spark at Kerr Street Mission. Just imagine the excitement on April 7, when a whopping 3,761 pounds of non-perishable food was donated—the largest collection to date!

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Award sponsored by Access Abilities

Gennile Thomas-Smith

As a Black woman who personally experienced racism and discrimination while growing up in Oakville, Gennile understood the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces in Halton for all Black individuals, including the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. In response to this need, she founded Halton Black Voices (HBV), a grassroots non-profit organization in 2020.

As the Founder and Director of HBV, Gennile devotes herself tirelessly to advocating for Black citizens in Halton, aiming to raise awareness, educate, and empower community members of all ages. She actively forges connections with allies to promote mutual understanding and respect through reciprocal educational opportunities.

Gennile's advocacy and community support inspires positive change among Halton citizens of all generations. Her unwavering passion and dedication have attracted an exceptional team of committed individuals who share her vision of equity and inclusion.

Marlyne Van Exan

Marlyne's volunteer journey with Community Living Oakville began in 1966 when her husband joined the Oakville Civitan Club. With nearly 60 years of dedicated service, she may be the longest-serving volunteer in Ontario!

Marlyne's social calendar is always full, but when she finally sits down at the end of the day, she channels her energy into knitting. Last year alone, she knitted an impressive 75 hats and pairs of mittens for Central West Specialized Developmental Services, an organization close to her heart.

Currently serving as President of the Halton Civitan Club, Marlyne actively volunteers and supports various groups, including Lighthouse for Grieving Children, The Halton Women's Centre, The Oakville Food Bank, and Food4Kids.

Throughout her extensive tenure with Community Living Oakville, Marlyne has participated in numerous events, served on the Board of Directors, and contributed to the development and golf committees for our annual Community Living golf tournament.

Nic Hotchkiss

As a member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, Nic understands the vital role of community respect and support for the mental and emotional well-being of young queer people. At St. Ignatius of Loyola High School, they took the lead in an initiative to fly the Pride flag every June, aiming to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all students.

What started as a class assignment soon transformed into a movement of acceptance that spread throughout Oakville, Halton, and Ontario. Nic delivered a compelling presentation to the Board, handling difficult questions with grace.

Despite an initial vote against their request, media coverage led to other Ontario students advocating for Pride flags at their Catholic school boards. In January 2022, seven months after graduating from Loyola, Nic presented to the Board again. Thanks to growing community support, the Board ultimately voted in favour of flying the flag.

On June 1, 2022, Nic returned to Loyola to deliver a speech and raise the Pride flag, marking a historic moment as it flew for the first time at Catholic schools in Oakville and Halton.

Inspiration Award sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Lionel Latter

Lionel passed away April 26, 2023, just shy of his 90th birthday.

Lionel dedicated decades of his life to serving the Oakville community. He played a crucial role in driving for Meals on Wheels multiple times a week, as well as food pickup and delivery for the Friendship Luncheon at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre. Lionel went above and beyond his regular commitments, actively recruiting new members and volunteers for the Friendship Luncheon, ensuring its continued success.

Inclusive by nature, Lionel made a point to regularly check in on friends, extending invitations and providing transportation for group outings like the monthly Bronte Fish and Chips night with his Gentle Gym patrons.

Lionel would often surprise community members by decorating their front lawns with giant Happy Birthday signs and balloons, spreading joy through random acts of kindness. Despite being 89 years old, Lionel continued to volunteer daily.

His impact extended far beyond his volunteer work, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to make a difference, following in his footsteps of compassion, kindness, and purpose.

Lorna Van de Mosselaer

Lorna is an incredible force of dedication and hard work at the Colborne Seniors Centre. She passionately supports multiple committees and boards, making her a true champion for seniors services. When it comes to big events, you can always count on Lorna to bring her infectious energy and enthusiasm.

As the leader of the Colborne Café, she effortlessly manages inventory, ensures a fresh supply of produce, and takes new volunteers under her wing as their mentor. Lorna's talent for finding remarkable items for the annual bazaar and craft group is unmatched—she's a true treasure hunter!

Going above and beyond, she provides support to individuals in need of transportation and warm companionship. Lorna's caring nature, generosity, and unwavering dedication make her a shining star in the Colborne community. She embodies the true spirit of teamwork, dedication, and selfless giving.

Patrick Gorman

Patrick, known for his iconic phrase "Let's Go," coaches various community teams, including those his children are not part of. He's a true champion of the underdog, seeing the potential in people when they can't see it in themselves.

His positive influence on the children of Oakville is astounding, spanning across baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. Whether leading a pickup football game or a basketball match, Patrick is there to uplift and make people feel acknowledged. He has united our community, particularly in nurturing our youth.

Additionally, Patrick's involvement with Oakville Challenger Baseball, an adaptive program for children with physical and cognitive disabilities, deserves recognition. This year, Oakville's Challenger baseball team will both attend and be recognized at a Blue Jays game thanks to Patrick’s efforts.

Leadership and Innovation Award – sponsored by Amica Seniors Lifestyles

Desmond Jordan

Desmond was originally nominated for an Inspiration award, but in reviewing all submissions, the Community Spirit Awards Review Committee felt this submission was better suited for the Leadership and Innovation Award.

Desmond initiated a campaign to gather soccer gear, which evolved into the nonprofit organization called Make a Great Pass Equipment Organization (MAGP). As its primary volunteer, he harnessed his connections in the Rotary, community, and Oakville Soccer Club (OSC) to establish unique partnerships with international distribution channels.

Desmond's goal of bringing smiles to children through soccer has been a resounding success, with thousands of children benefiting each year. The impact goes beyond smiles, as the soccer donations have positively influenced health, education, and social well-being.

The initial gear shipment went to Mexican orphanages and a School for the Deaf. Since 2012, MAGP has collected, sorted, and dispatched over 250,000 soccer items to children and youth in impoverished communities across Canada and 35 other countries. Desmond consistently empowers and encourages those around him, especially children and youth.

Grant Foster

Grant's unwavering dedication to the Colborne Guitgang is truly remarkable. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, he never faltered. Whether through outdoor sessions or continuous practice, Grant ensured the group was ready to bring joy to long-term care centers and similar venues, free of charge.

In addition to the music, Grant fosters strong connections by regularly emailing members with news, information, and lighthearted jokes. He goes above and beyond to make every participant feel valued and respected, acknowledging their unique contributions to the music community.

Grant's leadership exudes enthusiasm and a heartfelt desire to create a meaningful impact for all members. His warm welcome to newcomers, coupled with constant encouragement, makes extraordinary efforts to include everyone in the guitar sessions. Grant's passion and inclusivity are truly inspiring.

This is the 21st year the Community Spirit Awards is being celebrated after undergoing a refresh to include broader awards categories. Emceed again by media personality Chris Mei, the event brought together the community in celebration of the individuals and groups and their outstanding contributions to the community and featured a video showcasing local artist Rafia Shafiq, who specializes in phulkari embroidery, and how she created this year’s one-of-a-kind embroidered awards.

To learn more about the Community Spirit Awards and this year’s recipients, visit oakville.ca.