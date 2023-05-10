Halton Police is accepting applications for their Youth Advisory Council

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police Service is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) was created by the HRPS to recognize the impact that youths have in our communities, and amplify their voices.

The committee is comprised of 15 high-school aged student volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds; they work closely with HRPS members to ensure the needs of young people in Halton Region are heard and considered.

Sergeant Jacqueline Ross, of the Regional Community Mobilization Bureau, encourages youths to take advantage of this “great opportunity […] to share their perspectives on the work we do and the issues and initiatives that impact them most.”

Members of YAC will have an opportunity to participate in a number of activities, including:

Working as a team to offer insight to HRPS on policies, events, and programs impacting local youth

Providing recommendations on initiatives to better support youth and the community

Identifying and counselling HRPS on opportunities for youth to engage with the police service

Supporting Service events and programming

Volunteering within the community and the HRPS

Advocating for the Region of Halton’s diverse youth population

Making new friends and being a voice for area youth

How to apply:

Youth with diverse perspectives on policing who are interested in making a difference through YAC are invited to apply now through the HRPS website (www.haltonpolice.ca under Staying Safe -> Youth Engagement or by clicking here) from now until Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

To be considered for a committee position, youths must:

Currently be enrolled in a high school within Halton Region

Be between ages 13-18

Be passionate about community involvement

Demonstrate leadership qualities

The HRPS will review applications in May, and interviews will be held in June, if required.

If you'd like more information, please contact Sergeant Jacqueline Ross of the Regional Community Mobilization Unit by dialling 905-825-4777 ext. 5245.