2023 New Year's Levee with the Mayor and Councillors

Mayor Rob Burton and Members of Council invite you and your family to celebrate the start of a new year at the Annual New Year’s Levee.

The Levee takes place on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Town Hall's South Atrium located at 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville.

“I look forward to the return of this annual event and the opportunity to meet with residents and discuss the upcoming year and term of council,” said Mayor Burton.

The event will feature brief remarks from the Mayor as well as musical performances from the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth and Raise Her Voice Chamber.

Light refreshments will also be served.