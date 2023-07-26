2023 Oakville Family Ribfest kick off

× Expand Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

The official kick-off for the 2023 Oakville Family Ribfest took place on Monday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the big "S" at Sheridan College on Trafalgar Road, home of the town's annual Ribfest.

The Steering Committee (members of the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, the Lions Club of Oakville, and the Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3881) and some of the sponsors for this year's event gathered at a meet and greet before they posed for pictures.

Some of the sponsors - Shopper's Drug Mart - Lisa-Kaye Williams; oakvillenews.org - Nolan Machan and Pierce Lang; Access Storage - Celeste Blackmore and Jenny Chivers, film.ca - Jeff Knoll and Ashley; East Side Auto - Glen Colling; Barbeque Galore - Robert Raymond; Oakville React - Gord Quinn, CM2 - Mark Chyz, and Sean O'Meara, town and regional councillor, were in attendance.

The steering committee for the 2023 Oakville Family Ribfest is truly grateful to all this year's sponsors who pledged funding to make our event a success. And they know full well that all the proceeds will go to charity.

We hope the weather gods are on our side when we welcome visitors to the Ribfest this Friday, July 28. Entry gates will open at 11 a.m. we look forward to welcoming you with your $5.00 in hand to drop into the big Pink Pig Bank.

See you at Ribfest, Oakville!