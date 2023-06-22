2023 Oakville Rotary Education Award recipients

Rotary Clubs of Oakville
The 31 recipients of this year’s Oakville Rotary Education Awards were announced in June. Sponsored by the three Oakville Rotary Clubs – Oakville, Oakville Trafalgar and Oakville West – Rotarians were presented $63,000 to thirty-one graduating Oakville high school students in support of their post-secondary education.
Each recipient was given $2,000. The award is based on a student's dedication to community service and need. The funds are given directly to the post-secondary educational institutions chosen by the students. This year two students chose universities outside of Canada.
White Oaks Secondary School student Fatima Zaidi received an additional $1,000 as the Donna Messer Service Above Self Award recipient.
Fatima Zaidi will be attending the University of Toronto Scarborough, studying Co-op Life Sciences (Biological Sciences and Neuroscience).
Her career aspirations stem from a deeply personal place and are shaped by a profound desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals affected by neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases. Witnessing her grandfather's battle with dementia ignited Fatima's profound desire to understand and alleviate the burdens of these neurological disorders.
Through a career in medicine and research, Fatima is determined to contribute to advancements in the field, provide compassionate care, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families.
2023 Oakville Rotary Education Awards recipients
Abbey Park High School
- Vesa Barileva
- Abigail Garcia Hernandez
- Alex McGarry
- Ramisha Rashid
Garth Webb Secondary School
- Adriana Balarezo
- Lola Chan
- Seolyn Jeong
- Hamna Salimi
Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School
- Britz Baraquero
- Isabella Parente
- Rania Shah
- Marc Yacoub
Iroquois Ridge High School
- Nimrat Kalirai
- Gia Kotadia
- Thea Koumbridis
- Daniel Shah
Oakville Trafalgar High School
- Yi Jia Huang
St Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School
- Mateo Gomez
St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
- Anh Bui
- Adrienne Paisley Gavino
- Haniya Ibrahim
- Adrian Parker
Thomas A. Blakelock High School
- Nour Al Sekran
- Samuel Appleton
- Claudia Bergs
- Alice Crosby
- Clarice Stinson
- Jocelyn Wilson
White Oaks Secondary School
- Mohamad Darwish
- Antra Shah
- Fatima Zaidi
More information about the educational awards available to Oakville students is available at the Oakville Community Foundation's Educational Awards Hub. Award values for 2023 range from $500 – $20,000 for a total of $330,000.