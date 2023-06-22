2023 Oakville Rotary Education Award recipients

× Expand Rotary Clubs of Oakville

The 31 recipients of this year’s Oakville Rotary Education Awards were announced in June. Sponsored by the three Oakville Rotary Clubs – Oakville, Oakville Trafalgar and Oakville West – Rotarians were presented $63,000 to thirty-one graduating Oakville high school students in support of their post-secondary education.

Each recipient was given $2,000. The award is based on a student's dedication to community service and need. The funds are given directly to the post-secondary educational institutions chosen by the students. This year two students chose universities outside of Canada.

White Oaks Secondary School student Fatima Zaidi received an additional $1,000 as the Donna Messer Service Above Self Award recipient.

Fatima Zaidi will be attending the University of Toronto Scarborough, studying Co-op Life Sciences (Biological Sciences and Neuroscience).

Her career aspirations stem from a deeply personal place and are shaped by a profound desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals affected by neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases. Witnessing her grandfather's battle with dementia ignited Fatima's profound desire to understand and alleviate the burdens of these neurological disorders.

Through a career in medicine and research, Fatima is determined to contribute to advancements in the field, provide compassionate care, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families.

2023 Oakville Rotary Education Awards recipients

Abbey Park High School

Vesa Barileva

Abigail Garcia Hernandez

Alex McGarry

Ramisha Rashid

Garth Webb Secondary School

Adriana Balarezo

Lola Chan

Seolyn Jeong

Hamna Salimi

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School

Britz Baraquero

Isabella Parente

Rania Shah

Marc Yacoub

Iroquois Ridge High School

Nimrat Kalirai

Gia Kotadia

Thea Koumbridis

Daniel Shah

Oakville Trafalgar High School

Yi Jia Huang

St Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School

Mateo Gomez

St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School

Anh Bui

Adrienne Paisley Gavino

Haniya Ibrahim

Adrian Parker

Thomas A. Blakelock High School

Nour Al Sekran

Samuel Appleton

Claudia Bergs

Alice Crosby

Clarice Stinson

Jocelyn Wilson

White Oaks Secondary School

Mohamad Darwish

Antra Shah

Fatima Zaidi

More information about the educational awards available to Oakville students is available at the Oakville Community Foundation's Educational Awards Hub. Award values for 2023 range from $500 – $20,000 for a total of $330,000.