27th Annual Kerr Village Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

Michele Bogle Christmas Tree in Kerr Village

Santa and Mrs. Claus, the internationally admired celebrity couple, made their seasonal appearance in Kerr Village, and the reaction was magical.

Kerr Village BIA hosted their 27th Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Pop Up Market in Westwood Park this weekend, where an evergreen tree was planted two years ago in preparation for this much-anticipated occasion. Centrally located in downtown Oakville the tree had been strategically planted on the edge of the park, near the Kerr Street sidewalk for passersby to easily enjoy throughout this holiday season.

This past weekend's celebration marked an event steeped in tradition. The Honourable MP/Minister Anita Anand, MP Stephen Crawford, with Councillors Cathy Duddeck and Ray Chisholm took to the stage to help kick-off the tree lighting ceremony with some words of inspiration for the future.

Michele Bogle (L to R) Minister Anand, MP Crawford, Councillor Duddeck, Mayor Burton, and Councillor Chisholm

The Holiday Pop Up Market was in full swing from Friday, December 3 to Saturday, December 4 with more than 20 unique vendors who braved the seasonably cold temperatures for this time of year. Displayed were beautiful pieces of artwork, delicious homemade sauces, well-designed charcuterie boards, and more.

Food and beverage favourites like The Mermaid’s fresh shucked oysters, Moosehead Breweries and free tastings from Majestic Wine Cellars were on site, but 100’s of Oakville residents centred around the seasonal luminaries; Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Located in the middle of the park, droves of parents with their children lined up patiently in order that their wee little ones who still believe, could have their turn to tell Santa what they wanted this Christmas. The parents took their coveted Christmas card photos and both parents and children walked away from the mystical couple with smiles of satisfaction.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Kerr Village Holiday Fest

North America’s top tribute artist Shania Twin entertained the crowd with her dynamic performances of Shania Twain’s greatest hits.

The event followed current COVID-19 protocols regarding live music. All those who entered had to pre-register for a free ticket and masks were worn throughout the park.

There’s always something fun and exciting to do in the enchanting town of Oakville!

Kerr Village Holiday Market vendors

Y-Knot Wood