$2.2M being invested at the Royal Botanical Gardens

Officials from Halton Region, the province of Ontario and Government of Canada announced yesterday joint funding to support improvements and repairs to the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington. A total of more than $2.2 million will be spent from various sources on the project.

The province says, "Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment."

The Government of Canada is investing over $908,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $756,000, while the Royal Botanical Gardens is contributing over $605,000 toward this project.

Project work will include reconstructing a boathouse, a viewing platform and boardwalk, repairing nature trails and garden paths and installing an entry gate for the Hendrie Valley Trails. More improvements include enlarging the Rock Trail parking lot and making it more accessible, and "updating wayfinding signage and audio units to adhere to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act."

Because it is fully outdoors and parks are allowed to be open, Royal Botanical Gardens is one of the few places that remains partially open in Ontario's shutdown - although only the hiking trails and Arboretum are open until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

(For those interested in visiting, advance paid parking on a time ticket is required before your visit. Those passes are available online here.)

Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, made the announcement today on behalf of several others:

Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour

Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington

Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

Nancy Rowland, Royal Botanical Gardens Chief Executive Officer

The combined funding is a great investment into the region, with a minimum total value just below $2.3 million. These improvements and upgrades will create a more safe and accessible space, while also providing a more enjoyable visitor experience.

