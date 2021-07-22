30 young women chosen to explore Fire Services

× Expand Town of Oakville Camp Molly participant

The Oakville Fire Department, in partnership with Burlington, Halton Hills and Milton fire departments, is excited to announce 30 young women from across Halton have been selected to participate in Camp Molly, taking place from September 23-26, 2021 at the Oakville Fire Department Training Campus for Emergency Excellence.

“Thank you to all the young women who submitted their applications to participate in Camp Molly this year,” said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. “All of the essays we received were truly amazing and it was a difficult decision narrowing the field down to 30 participants. We can’t wait to welcome those of you who have been selected and we look forward to helping you explore a career in fire services.”

Over the course of the four-day camp, the young women will complete a number of firefighting tasks, including:

fire investigation

communications

public education and prevention

catching fire hydrants

hazardous material response

search and rescue operations

auto extrication rescues

rope rescue

forcible entry procedures

water rescue

Participants will also take part in lunch and learn opportunities, with guest speakers that include Mabel’s Labels co-founder Julie Cole, Black Mentorship founder and director Evangeline Chima, Sani Gear owner Inge Pudelek, and motivational speaker “Unstoppable” Tracy Schmitt.

On Sunday, September 26, the camp will wrap up with the young women participating in a Combat Challenge competition, which highlights essential tasks of firefighting, as well a graduation ceremony.

The health and safety of staff, participants and volunteers is our top priority and necessary steps are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety. Camp Molly will be following the direction and guidance from the Province of Ontario and Halton Region Public Health and will have COVID-19 protocols in place, including wearing of masks and physical distancing, as necessary.

