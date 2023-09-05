34% of Oakville Chinese Network survey respondents experienced hate speech

× Expand Oakville Chinese Network

The "Get to Know Your Neighbor Campaign Against Hate Crime" aims to foster a more robust, safer, and inclusive Oakville multicultural community. By encouraging residents to connect with their neighbours, the Oakville Chinese Network (OCN), in collaboration with Halton police, aim to enhance community safety and wellbeing.

Community Outreach

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, OCN community ambassador volunteers will be stationed in designated Oakville wards to distribute informational pamphlets about the campaign.

These volunteers will also engage with Oakville residents, encouraging them to know their neighbours better. In addition, the volunteers will provide information on hate crime prevention strategies and offer tips on improving neighbourhood safety.

Throughout the campaign, OCN volunteers will be easily identifiable in their campaign T-shirts and set up booths in multiple Oakville locations, displaying powerful campaign messages, flags, and slogans.

Campaign Locations

Glen Abbey Community Centre - 1415 Third Line

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre - 1051 Glenashton Drive

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre - 325 Reynolds Street

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (QEPCCC) - 2302 Bridge Road

River Oaks Community Centre - 2400 Sixth Line

Trafalgar Park Community Centre - 133 Rebecca Street

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex - 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, ON L6M 4L6

Reasons for Pursuing the Anti-Hate Campaign

OCN's decision to initiate this anti-hate campaign stems from a call for partnership received from Halton Regional Police Service's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Division in July 2022.

The partnership's objective is to support the community safety and wellbeing plan and the #NoHateInHalton campaign.

Passion about social welfare, OCN aims to contribute to the Oakville community's safety and well-being by organizing this campaign focused on getting to know one's neighbours to prevent hate crimes.

Rise in Hate Crimes Against the Chinese Community

Unfortunately, the Oakville Chinese community has experienced increased hate crimes since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022 alone, there were 21 reported cases of hate crime and hate-related incidents in Oakville.

These incidents of hate speech and harassment have affected the affected community members' mental health and self-esteem.

OCN conducted a survey that revealed that 34.3% of respondents had experienced hate speech and expressed their desire to help stop it.

Efforts to Combat Hate and Promote Inclusion

Although the Oakville Chinese community may not feel unsafe, OCN remains committed to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The organization maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards hate speech and online hate crimes.

OCN actively works to combat racially motivated instances of hate, abuse, and discrimination, striving to build a more inclusive Canadian society.

Building Healthier and Happier Communities

Through the "Get to Know Your Neighbour Campaign Against Hate Crime," OCN aims to foster healthier and stronger Oakville communities.

By encouraging individuals to establish relationships based on friendship, mutual assistance, unity, and respect, the campaign seeks to improve leadership and resilience, especially in newcomer multicultural communities.

Additionally, the campaign aims to increase public knowledge and awareness of monitoring and reporting hate crimes, enhance coordination with local authorities, and promote hate crime prevention strategies and neighbourhood safety improvement tips.