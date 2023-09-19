The 38th annual British Car Day returns to Oakville

× Expand Avery Fry

Car enthusiasts from around the province met at the 38th Annual British Car Day hosted at Bronte Creek Provincial Park on Sunday, September 17th.

Thousands of visitors came to see the about 900 classic, current and vintage cars and motorcycles from all across Britain on display, ranging from the classic Triumph, MG, and Austin Healey before leaping forward to more modern cars like Lotus, Land Rovers and Jaguars, and (Canadian built outlier) DeLoreans .

"It was really interesting and fun seeing the wide variety of cars that they had to see," says Jameson, a visitor to the car show with his older brother.

Several car anniversaries were honoured at the event, including the hundredth anniversary of Triumph and MG car production, as well as the 120th anniversary of the startup of car production by Standard Motor Company and the 75th anniversary of the first post-World War II Jaguar sportscar. Some other anniversaries of other cars include:

Daimler Conquest- 70 years

MGTF- 70

Austin Healey 100- 70 years

Triumph TR2 -70 years

Marcos GT- 60 years

Mini Cooper S - 60 years.

Alongside the cars, visitors could enjoy a vendor village, which housed more than 50 British-related vendors. In the village, you could find new and used goods for sale, including parts, books, cars, food, tools and much more.

At the end of the day, the awards are handed out with the help of Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert, who was this year's Grand Marshall. With 57 classes of cars and three awards per class, Best of Show car and longest distance travelled were all up for grabs. A man who travelled from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, won the longest distance travelled award.

"This is my 10th year of being the chairman of British Car Day, and it is a privilege to be a part of this wonderful event," says Dave Sims, Chairmen of British Car Day.

"It takes a ton of people to make it a success, including our great sponsors, 50 vendors, our fabulous show cars, our guests, Bronte Creek Provincial Park and of course over 100 volunteers who give of their time so generously."

Don't worry if you missed out on this year's show; the British Car Day will return next September on the third Sunday of the month.