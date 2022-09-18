$40,000 buys 4,000 articles of clothing for Kerr Street Mission children

× Expand Oakville News N.M. KSM volunteer helping a mom pick out new clothes for her child.

After fully outfitting the kitchens of four Ukrainian refugee families who arrived in Oakville with nothing, Louise recognized the needs of those less fortunate in Oakville were significant. She was touched by the gratitude of the families who were thrilled to prepare home-cooked meals in well-kitted kitchens.

This revelation caused Louise and her family to consider what other things families in need required. She decided on children's clothing, as back to school was around the corner.

Oakville News N.M. Louise and her husband at KSM

She allocated $40,000 of her family's funds to the cause, but instead of donating the funds, she realized she had another unique talent. Due to her work as an interior designer, she had an incredible talent for sourcing deals. And source she did, from all over the world, including closeouts in the UK, ensuring that what she bought was quality.

Brands include Hurley, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Under Armour, Geox, Spider, Little Me, JoJo Maman Bebe, Lululemon, Seven7, Levi, Sunshine Swing, Bebe, Bearpaws, etc.

The 4,000 articles of clothing were categorized by age and sex, ironed and neatly hung, and over the past week, 103 Kerr Street Mission families selected new clothing for 391 children.

"It is important for children to feel like they belong and "fit in," and, recognizing the relative wealth of the Oakville community, we believed it would be important for the children of Kerr Street Mission's families to have new clothing to help them feel part of the community," commented Louise.

Purchasing high-quality goods will ensure the clothes will last for years and be passed down as the children grow.

Getting the 60 wardrobe boxes from Louise's home to Kerr Street Mission was accomplished with the generous support of AMJ Campbell Moving & Storage -Halton/Hamilton/Niagara.

Looking forward, Louise is working with Kerr Street Mission to see how she might help support the children's education by providing academic tutoring, extracurricular activities and educational experiences with their families.

Kerr Street Mission helps 100s of families, and the needs are limitless. If you want to learn more about how you can help, please get in touch with Heidi Avery at (905) 330-7993.