4th Annual Kerrfest Kids set for early September

The Kerr Village BIA is hosting their 4th Annual Kerrfest Kids this fall in Oakville.

This kids-focused version of the former Kerrfest event will take place on Sunday, September 10, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Westwood Park (Corner of Kerr & Bond Street). Admission for the event is free and runs rain or shine.

The afternoon is packed with an amazing lineup of interactive activities, live musical performers and food vendors, with organizers calling it, "an afternoon of music and fun."

Performers for this year's family event includes:

CRASH RHYTHM

CRASH is an alternative, dynamic and engaging approach to music education and exploration that uses bucket drumming to tie together teamwork, creativity and fun while also learning the basics of music, composition, rhythm and drumming.

Dorothy the Dinosaur & Wags the Dog

Join your favourite Wiggles characters, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog, for an on-stage performance.

MYSTIC DRUMZ "The Road to Jello Town"

A creative and simple idea of bringing hand drumming and children together in a new, engaging way.

Leave Those Kids Alone

After all the fun events, you can stick around and enjoy five talented teenagers playing note-for-note renditions of classic rock favourites by the band Leave Those Kids Alone.

Kerrfest, normally a weekend-long event in early September, is not running this year, with Kids Kerrfest being the only event scheduled for 2023.

For more information, please visit the official website here for KerrFest 2023.