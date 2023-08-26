6 ways to prepare your child for elementary school

× Expand Kindergarten

Preparing children for elementary school is an important step in their educational journey. With the first day of the school year fast approaching, here are six tips to help ensure a smooth transition:

Establish a routine: Start gradually implementing a daily routine similar to what they will experience in elementary school. This includes setting a regular bedtime and wake-up time, as well as scheduling meals, playtime, and learning activities.

Encourage independence: Help your child foster independence by teaching them basic self-help skills like dressing themselves, using the bathroom independently, and washing their hands. This will enable them to navigate the school environment more confidently.

Develop social skills: Encourage your child to interact with other children their age. Arrange playdates or enroll them in social activities like sports or clubs, which can help them develop important social skills such as sharing, taking turns, and communicating effectively.

Read together: Reading with your child is a great way to develop their language skills, spark their imagination, and instill a love for learning. Choose age-appropriate books and engage them in discussions about the story, characters, and themes.

Introduce basic academic concepts: While the primary focus in elementary school is on social and emotional development, you can still introduce some basic academic concepts to your child. This can include teaching them letters, numbers, shapes, and colours through fun and interactive activities.

Visit the school: If possible, take your child for a visit to the school before they start. This can help alleviate any anxiety they may have and familiarize them with the surroundings. If the school offers an orientation program for incoming students, be sure to attend.

Remember, every child is unique and may require different approaches. It's important to be patient, supportive and adapt these suggestions to suit your child's individual needs.