7-year-old sisters' Chalk Your Walk fundraiser

While the recent COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay home and away from their loved ones, the importance of generosity remained in many parts of the Oakville community.

Jenny McCabe-Miller and her 7-year-old twin daughters, Grace-Mabel and Gwendolyn, used their time at home to create Chalk Your Walk, a project that aims to brighten up the sidewalks of their College Park neighbourhood in the name of philanthropy.

It started in May when McCabe-Miller’s daughters suggested they “chalk people’s walks” in exchange for an item of food to donate to the Kerr Street Mission (KSM). What started as $1 (or one food item) for 1 square of sidewalk quickly became a successful, well-known initiative around town.

In the span of two months, the initiative received 57 requests from neighbours to chalk their sidewalks, totalling more than 250 individual sidewalk squares and several pathways and public spaces. As a result of their encouraging chalk messages and illustrations, Chalk Your Walk collected 150 food items for KSM as well as $500 in monetary donations. They also raised $850 for KBF Canada’s India COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“People were very generous,” said McCabe-Miller. “It’s been a nice project to do together while helping people.”

Since Grace-Mabel and Gwendolyn were partaking in online school at the time, McCabe-Miller often took her daughters out to chalk sidewalks after school and on weekends. The more they chalked, the more neighbours came out and requested their sidewalks be coloured and decorated to support KSM and KBF Canada.

For now, Chalk Your Walk will pause their efforts, mainly due to the extreme heat, but McCabe-Miller hopes they will return to the project in the fall. She and her daughters agree that one of the highlights has been meeting new neighbours in the community.

“Now when we go out, we get to say hi to people we met or people who appreciate the art,” McCabe-Miller said. “It’s been a nice way to spend our time when we haven’t had a lot to do.”