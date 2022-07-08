CFUW-Oakville 2022 scholarship winners revealed

The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) has announced the recipients of the University Women’s Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund awards for 2022.
The awards bestow $27,500 on the winning young women to guide them on their educational journey. The winners from Oakville’s publicly funded schools are celebrated for their “high academic achievement, outstanding community service, and demonstrated leadership.”
The scholarships are made possible through donations from CFUW members, their families, and friends. Some are due in part to the families of Richard Garnett, Ruth Schatz, Lilian Fulford and Miriam White, who honour their memories of a loved one with a named scholarship.
RICHARD GARNETT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP (2)
- Eila O’Neil: Oakville Trafalgar
- Karina Szalek: St. Ignatius of Loyola
LILIAN FULFORD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
- Diya Shah: Garth Webb
RUTH SCHATZ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
- Emma Holmes: Garth Webb
JEAN MALCOLM SMITH AWARD
- Alisha Ahmed: Abbey Park
MILDRED G. ALLWORTH AWARD
- Noaf Qaqish: St. Ignatius of Loyola
SHIRLEY HENDERSON COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- Sofie Guzman: St. Thomas Aquinas
ACCESS AWARD
- Brenna Byrne: Iroquois Ridge
PERFORMING ARTS
- Emma Scoble: Oakville Trafalgar
CFUW-OAKVILLE UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE ENTRANCE AWARDS:
- Elma Chowdhury: Abbey Park
- Jennifer Penman Herce: T. A. Blakelock
- Haaniya Ahmed: Garth Webb
- Alannah Nailah Isoke Aurelis: Holy Trinity
- Drew Warnock: Iroquois Ridge
- Sophie Galvan: St. Ignatius of Loyola
- Brooke Muzzatti: Oakville Trafalgar
- Emma Pascu: St. Thomas Acquinas
- Audrey Setaih: White Oaks
CFUW is a “volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization” with a mission to support “life-long learning, fellowship and education for women and girls.” The Oakville chapter of CFUW was established 73 years ago, in 1949.