CFUW-Oakville 2022 scholarship winners revealed

The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) has announced the recipients of the University Women’s Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund awards for 2022.

The awards bestow $27,500 on the winning young women to guide them on their educational journey. The winners from Oakville’s publicly funded schools are celebrated for their “high academic achievement, outstanding community service, and demonstrated leadership.”

The scholarships are made possible through donations from CFUW members, their families, and friends. Some are due in part to the families of Richard Garnett, Ruth Schatz, Lilian Fulford and Miriam White, who honour their memories of a loved one with a named scholarship.

RICHARD GARNETT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP (2)

Eila O’Neil: Oakville Trafalgar

Karina Szalek: St. Ignatius of Loyola

LILIAN FULFORD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Diya Shah: Garth Webb

RUTH SCHATZ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Emma Holmes: Garth Webb

JEAN MALCOLM SMITH AWARD

Alisha Ahmed: Abbey Park

MILDRED G. ALLWORTH AWARD

Noaf Qaqish: St. Ignatius of Loyola

SHIRLEY HENDERSON COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Sofie Guzman: St. Thomas Aquinas

ACCESS AWARD

Brenna Byrne: Iroquois Ridge

PERFORMING ARTS

Emma Scoble: Oakville Trafalgar

CFUW-OAKVILLE UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE ENTRANCE AWARDS:

Elma Chowdhury: Abbey Park

Jennifer Penman Herce: T. A. Blakelock

Haaniya Ahmed: Garth Webb

Alannah Nailah Isoke Aurelis: Holy Trinity

Drew Warnock: Iroquois Ridge

Sophie Galvan: St. Ignatius of Loyola

Brooke Muzzatti: Oakville Trafalgar

Emma Pascu: St. Thomas Acquinas

Audrey Setaih: White Oaks

CFUW is a “volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization” with a mission to support “life-long learning, fellowship and education for women and girls.” The Oakville chapter of CFUW was established 73 years ago, in 1949.