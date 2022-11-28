You can make Christmas special this year

× Expand Mike Arney on Unsplash

It may surprise many that Oakville has the highest poverty rate among Halton communities. The stress of poverty affects 9.4% of the population, which is over 21,000 people in our community - a staggering statistic.

Our neighbours struggle every day to keep up with their financial obligations, and housing costs are unaffordable for those that depend on assistance programs like Ontario Works, Ontario Disability Support Program and Canada Pension Plan.

For example - Ontario Disability Support Program only provides a single person with a maximum of $1,228 per month, and consider that the least expensive 1 bedroom apartments (550-600 sqft) available for rent in Oakville are $1,650 to $1,784+ per month.

So many in our community face this overwhelming hardship. Just meeting their monthly expenses is impossible, let alone the thought of purchasing Christmas gifts for their children.

It is a harsh reality and one that forces them to come to KSM for help.

We need your support now more than ever!

Kerr Street Mission

For more than 19 years, Kerr Street Mission has rallied the community through our “Christmas Wonders and Beyond” program.

With the generosity of the community, we have been able to make sure families seeking help will be able to celebrate Christmas well.

We are so grateful for the love, compassion and support from all of you.

With your help, we can continue to make a difference, we can provide for families in need, and we can give the gift of joy this season!

Please consider donating today. We appreciate your generosity in making “Christmas Wonders and Beyond 2022” a great success!

Wishing you every blessing this holiday season.

Click to donate to Kerr Street Mission's Christmas Wonders and Beyond campaign.