MGUC Afghani refugee family arrive safely

Ziba, Aziz and their four children escaped a dangerous situation in Afghanistan several years ago, settling in Turkey while they awaited a sponsor to bring them to Canada.

Thanks to a relative in Mississauga, they were linked to the Maple Grove United Church (MGUC) sponsorship group and, after a long process, arrived in Canada at the end of September.

The family settled in Mississauga, thrilled to be reunited with some of their brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins MGUC previously sponsored. However, even though they are safe in Canada, they can not release a family picture due to the risk it would pose to their family overseas.

Three families related to Ziba and Aziz submitted their papers, hopeful they will make the journey to Canada within a year.

Another MGUC-sponsored Afghani family is due to arrive before Christmas, and the group has secured an apartment in Oakville.

Sponsoring a family for twelve months means providing housing, food and all the other essentials for life.

It is an expensive job.

The Oakville community has been generous, especially when Afghanistan was in the daily news.

The news cycle has moved on, but the need remains.

We do not yet have the funds to support every family.

Community agencies can meet the clothing, furniture and other requirements, but we still need financial help.

If you can provide financial assistance, please go to the Maple Grove United Church website, click on ‘donate to Maple Grove United Church and our various programs through Canada Helps’ and then choose “Afghan Refugees.”

All donations over $10 will receive a tax receipt.