Oakville Community Foundation announces nearly $30k for eight local students

The Oakville Community Foundation is happy to announce award recipients for the Alexander and Bernice DeMaio Education Award and the Miller Family Foundation Bursary, all accessed through The Foundation’s Community Education Award Hub.

Alexander and Bernice DeMaio Education Award

The Alexander and Bernice DeMaio Education Award is awarded to students in Oakville who are enrolled in post-secondary education. Alexander and Bernice DeMaio created The Foundation’s first Endowment in 1996, and through this gift, their legacy continues today, making a positive impact in our community.

The award is open to students in Oakville who are graduating and planning to pursue post-secondary education in Canada and who have demonstrated a history of community service or other volunteering activities.

Three recipients have been awarded $1,500, given directly to the post-secondary institution they will be attending. The recipients are:

Karolina Dobiszewska - Concordia University, BFA in Film Production

Florian Kasperbauer - Sheridan College, Honours Bachelor of Computer Science (Mobile Computing)

Samuel Butryn - Brock University, Concurrent Education

Miller Family Foundation Bursary

The Miller Family Foundation Bursary is awarded to Indigenous students in south and central Ontario, both living on and off First Nations reservations, who will be attending post-secondary school full time at an accredited college or university in Canada.

Five recipients have been awarded $5,000 each, given directly to the post-secondary institution they will be attending. The recipients are:

Matthew Richards

James Fauvelle

Lynn Mahmood

Sierra Green

Christina Da Costa

More About The Awards Hub

The Community Education Awards Hub had more than 870 registered students this year, an increase of nearly 21% from 2021, with 566 applications submitted for 46 awards. Over $300,000 was awarded by 11 different partners offering a variety of educational awards, bursaries and scholarships.

“We are thrilled by the number of students and organizations using The Awards Hub as a way to both apply for and provide scholarships, bursaries and educational awards in the Oakville and Halton area,” said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder & Community Engagement. “We would like to congratulate all of the students for their achievements and wish them luck as they move on to post-secondary education.”

Organizations that are interested in using The Awards Hub for their educational awards management can contact Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement, at frances@theocf.org to get started.

The Awards Hub is a one-stop free online source for students to access numerous scholarships, bursaries and educational awards in the Oakville and Halton area. It is now closed to applications and will open again in early 2023.

To learn more, visit: www.theocf.org/initiative/community-education-awards-hub/