Need help to declutter and organize?

Does that messy workspace, kids' room or kitchen stir your anxiety whenever you use that area? Or are you dreading combing through the stack of totes or looking through the haphazard pile of documents looking for something you need, and instead, you buy the same thing multiple times because you fail to remember where it is? How about getting a better grip on your life with decluttering and home organizing this spring?

According to experts in the home organization industry, a neat space looks visually impressive and makes one's life much easier and more productive. You can improve that dreaded space functionality, streamline your order of work and save money, time and resources in the long run by hiring a professional home organizer.

Professional Home Organizer Jill Gillis owns Next Rock Organizing and assists clients in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and beyond.

A local mom to three children, Gillis chose to help others create a place of calm and order after recognizing the need for home and office organizing in this town.

Drawing from her experience in home/office organization and decluttering, she pointed out that clutter creates mental and emotional strain on people, sometimes without them even realizing it.

"We hear time and time again that our clients feel lighter, relieved, less stressed out once their space is organized," commented Gillis.

Lauren Newman, another home organizer, pointed out that organizing is often confused with cleaning, and people don't consider how much this exercise is needed.

"When we offer initial consultations, that's when we figure out a client's concerns and goals for a specific space," she stated. Newman has offered home organizing and decluttering service in Oakville and GTA since 2019.

The market saw rising demand for professional help in home organizing once Covid restrictions were lifted. Families with young kids and people working remotely for employers saw the need for decluttering like never before during the pandemic.

Home organizers apply their skills in restoring order and functionality to a cluttered space while improving their clients' mental health. In Newman's words, returning to a clean, minimalist, safe space can positively impact your mental health.

Hired professionals also ensure that the new set-up works well for the person/family in the long run. "It's important that they are able to sustain the changes that are made, with the primary objective being to improve the lives of our clients," highlighted Gillis.