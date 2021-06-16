Oakville mom's anti-hate poster resonates internationally

An Oakville Mom’s simple desire to create a safe space in front of her home has grown into a national and international peace movement. Little did Nandhini Rangan anticipate that her all-encompassing message on social media last Thursday to display a yard sign stating “Hate has no Home Here” would deeply resonate with residents. Overnight, her appeal triggered an unmatched show of local community involvement and touched the pulse of people across geographical boundaries.

In the aftermath of the shocking discovery of a mass grave of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, or the terrorist attack in London, Ontario, Oakville, like the rest of the country, continues to grapple with trauma. Given this is Pride Month and Canada Day is just weeks away, Nandhini’s message of inclusivity and diversity teased open pent-up conversations. Needless to say, her concept would not have got this far without the contribution of Amy Ramsay and Bianca Smalley, two graphic designers from Oakville.

How the movement started

“I remember watching a news video where people were talking about how they were afraid to take a walk. I wanted to do something small. When someone walks by my house, you will see that #hatehasnohomehere, and you can feel safe knowing you have an ally here,” Nandhini recollected. She discussed with her cousin and shared her basic design with a local moms’ group. That is when Amy and Bianca, working in graphic design for almost two decades, jumped in to help her. They brainstormed and designed the final poster. It is available for free to download Wry and Ginger Studio. Anyone can print the colour sign at home or download the professional high-resolution version to have printed on a signboard.

Nandhini Rangan Nandhini distributing 400 posters with her friends

With the help of local printers, Nandhini, a proud Mom to two children, got 400 posters printed. Over the weekend, she distributed these to several residents with the help of her friends, charging $12, which only covers the printing costs. Even her child, Arjun and a friend's son, Adi, joined the cause. The collective involvement of the local community had by then caught the attention of people from several Canadian provinces and the US.

Going a step forward, local community builders like Thera Isshwai sprang into action, collecting orders from hundreds of people across the region. With the help of a friend at a GTA printing business, she now has 425 posters. “A portion of the money collected from the first order will go to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. It is heart-warming to see how people are paying much more than the advertised cost of $11 so that the donation reaches a handsome amount,” Thera, a Mom, and a teacher wondered.

As the demand for the signs sky-rocketed, another Oakville mom Lauren Wallis volunteered to organize another round of orders. An Oakville printer has confirmed they will help her with the order. “Trying to affect change doesn't always mean creating a giant tidal wave movement. It's little ripples, and every little bit counts. I have two young kids, and it's important to teach them that hate has no place in our home. We love everyone equally, and treating others with kindness and respect is always right,” she affirmed.

The design:

The poster has design elements showcasing the diverse segments of society. Symbols representing different religions, people with disabilities, LGBTQ2 members, and BIPOC segment have been carefully included in the poster to strengthen the anti-hate message. “We followed Nandhini’s lead. We also listened to what the other community members were requesting to be included. We knew we had to do our best to include as many as possible; the group is incredibly diverse,” Amy added.

After Bianca lost her job during the pandemic, they decided to start Wry and Ginger Studio, which launched early this month. Amy also shared that they plan to introduce a French poster due to overwhelming requests from various individuals. “Seeing Nandhini's message spread and this movement being embraced by so many, from coast to coast, makes us feel hopeful that it will drive learning, conversations, and connection in communities. We feel so much gratitude toward her for trusting us to execute her design.”

The movement continues to expand with amazing support from community members, who are coordinating with several local printers to produce larger sets of these yard signs. An overwhelmed Nandhini emphasizes, “Putting up a sign is a small, visible step. But there is so much more to do to end systematic oppression and hate. If a recent immigrant like me can do this, I get goosebumps thinking about what else can be possible!” She chooses not to take any credit for the movement she inspired and urges all not to get distracted from the essence of the message delivered through the poster.