Party of 7 fighting childhood hunger

On Friday, June 2, the Party of Seven presented a $57,000 cheque to Food4Kids Halton to fight childhood hunger. Of the 1,003 children from about 100 families in the Halton4Kids food program, 325 children live in Oakville, one of the country's wealthiest communities.

The Party of Seven are seven like-minded, close friends from Oakville (Julie Forte, Kelly Galloway, Hilary Maile, Sandra McAughey, Kathy Mundy, Anna Rea, and Christine Selim) whose compassion drove them to contribute positively to their community.

For this reason, they chose to raise funds for Food4Kids Halton, helping the most vulnerable and, in this case, children. To raise funds, the women hosted a Rock the Boat charity dinner fundraiser for about 100 at the Bronte Harbour Yacht Club.

Food4Kids Halton

"The BackPack Program appealed to us as we realized that these children are in a situation that they cannot help. This tore at our heartstrings, as we know that without food, children cannot flourish," stated Sandra McAughey, Party of Seven.

"Thank you, Food4Kids Halton, for making us aware of this very worthwhile program. We proudly present this cheque with our most heartfelt gratitude."

"When children receive the nourishment they need, a whole new world opens up. They can concentrate better in class, have higher energy levels, improve test scores and attendance, and become more social," commented Foods4Kids Halton Executive Director Dania Thurman.

Food4Kids spends about $600 to feed a child per year. Each child receives a food bag containing options from all food groups including, but not limited to, fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins like quinoa or canned meat, bagels, buns, or English muffins, sweet and salty snacks, cereal or oatmeal, shelf-stable milk, and main dishes like canned pasta or soup.

"If we are truly committed to breaking the root causes of poverty, we need to focus resources on children ensuring they are provided the tools needed to grow, thrive, and succeed," added Thurman.

"The funds from the efforts of the Party of Seven will have an outstanding impact on feeding kids in Halton when they need the support the most. Food4Kids Halton relies on the generous efforts of groups like Party of Seven as we do not receive government funding."

About Food4Kids Halton

Food4Kids Halton provides healthy food packages for elementary-age children with limited or no access to food each weekend and throughout the summer months. The food packages, assembled by volunteers, are delivered to schools each Friday to ensure children have nourishment over the weekend.

Food items most wanted for donations

Soup (canned - 284 ml)

Ham/Chicken/Turkey/Salmon (canned)

Baked Beans (in tomato sauce)

Annie's or Kraft Mac & Cheese (any type)

Canned pasta, such as spaghetti, Chef Boyardee, or Alphagetti

A list of the most needed items is available on the Food4Kids website.