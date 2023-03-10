Oakville Public Library's 5 hidden gems

Lynn Lau Oakville Public Library offers provincial park passes Borrow a provincial park pass at Oakville Public Library

Many residents are unaware that Oakville Public library (OPL), known for its community-building efforts, has a wealth of resources beyond the books on its shelves.

Whether you're looking to upskill your knowledge of the world, borrow seeds for your garden, indulge in outdoor adventures or attend a park for free, OPL has something for everyone.

Top five best-hidden secrets of OPL

1. Seed Library - It's a sustainability-focused program that allows residents to borrow seeds for free between late February and early June and encourages them to grow their food and plants.

Like borrowing a book, members can browse the collection of seeds, select the ones they want to grow, and borrow them. Whether you are looking for vegetables, herbs, flowers, or native plants, gardeners of all levels can use this service.

You can even return the open-pollinated and heirloom seeds in the Fall by packing them in separate envelopes and mentioning the plant type, date and variety on the label.

2. PressReader - Imagine reading digital versions of publications from over 120 countries in over 60 languages. PressReader is a popular mobile app and online database that you can use to read 7000+ newspapers and magazines worldwide. OPL members can use their log-in credentials to navigate the platform and explore current events and topics of global interest.

3. Park Passes: Families on a tight budget can borrow passes for vehicle admission into any provincial park or Conservation Halton Park. You can ask library staff at any branch or call in advance to see which one is available.

With the weather getting warmer and local parks running the Maple Syrup Festival, these passes can be quite a demand, OPL staff shares. You can borrow one pass at a time for seven days.

4. It's frustrating when you need a book or article for personal development or leisure reading but can't find it at your local library. Interlibrary loan service can be your saviour at such a moment!

Members can submit a maximum of five weekly requests for borrowing specific material from any public library system in Canada. You can place a request online at Information Network for Ontario or contact the reference staff at a branch. Once available, the book is delivered to your local branch for pick up. Remember! You can't renew materials borrowed through this request.

5. Loanable kits at OPL are not limited to storytelling kits with themed books, CDs, puppets, and props for parents on the go. Our library encourages physical literacy and active living.

Depending on the weather, you can borrow snow play items, walking poles for hiking, a lacrosse kit and life jackets from any branch for seven days. For information on a loanable kit from OPL, you can call up or visit your local branch.

So, how can OPL reach more people?

OPL uses social media, its website and community events to spread awareness about its lesser-known programs.

"Residents can notice programs like seed library the moment they walk into a branch. For the rest, we encourage residents to keep visiting our website and talk to our staff, " Jennifer Stephen, OPL's Director of Customer Experience, shared with Oakville News.