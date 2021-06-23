Oakville Rotary Education Awards 2021 recipients

× Expand Rotary Clubs of Oakville

Thirty-one graduating grade 12 students from ten different local high schools received a total of $65,000 to help them attend the university or college of their choice. The awards were presented to these amazing students via Zoom on June 9, 2021.

In addition to the bursaries two special awards, named in honour of outstanding Rotarians, were awarded to two very deserving young ladies.

Samantha Rutherford, of Oakville Trafalgar High School, received the Donna Messer Service Above Self Award. Samantha plans to study Medical Sciences at Western University. She intends to use her education to advance scientific innovations through research positions at university, and ultimately contribute her own research and innovation to science.

Danika Lau, of Garth Webb Secondary School, was this year’s recipient of the Bill Barnes Education Award. Danika plans to study her passions of Science and Psychology at the University of Toronto. She says, "During my studies, I plan to learn about the human impact on the environment and how to change peoples’ views and habits to find practical solutions to protect it."

× Abbey Park Thomas A. Blakelock · Madeleine Griffenham-Jones · Nandina Mehta · Kiki Pugh · Keira Reeves Garth Webb Oakville Trafalgar · Bilal Ali · Logan Baranieski · Danika Lau – “Bill Barnes Award “& Education Award · Samantha Rutherford – “Donna Messer Service Above Self Award” · Luka Simeunovic · Keraam Taghdi · Aastha Vaidhya École Secondaire Sainte-Trinité St. Ignatius of Loyola · Lori-Ann Kouakou · Gabriela Rondon Iroquois Ridge · Julian Adrian Stephenson · Vivian Ren · Kayla Tsoutsoulas St. Thomas Aquinas · Lauren Tsoutsoulas · Levenie Abdon White Oaks · Isaiach Jashleigh Carl (Jash) Ayade · Arsh Ahmed · William Cheng · Aida Javan · Julieta Jauregui Rodriguez · Erkin Kerem · Ambra Pepaj · Brianne Lamont · Lauren Smith · Ayunda Prijono · Hiena Tapiador · Arslan Tariq – Education Award in Memory of Michael Gauthier · Maya Tsipe · Krystal Yu

This funding during Covid would not be possible without the on-going support of our event partners and sponsors who have transitioned with us to virtual/adapted celebrations for the Rotary Speaker Series, Oakville Awards for Business Excellence and Oakville Family Ribfest.

Please support these generous community supporters whenever possible. Additional details are at www.rotaryoakville.ca

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives.

Funds are also donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca