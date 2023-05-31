Oakville's specialty summer camps 2023

Aaron Burden on UnSplash summer camp

If you are looking for a specialty camp this summer so your children can pursue their interests in a particular subject, learn new skills, and challenge themselves, you have plenty of options nearby. And the good news is that many of them still have spots to register.

In case you miss the boat this time, keep a note of your favourite one from the list below and contact them for the next school break in advance.

Popular Specialty Summer Camps 2023