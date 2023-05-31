Oakville's specialty summer camps 2023

Aaron Burden on UnSplash
summer camp
If you are looking for a specialty camp this summer so your children can pursue their interests in a particular subject, learn new skills, and challenge themselves, you have plenty of options nearby. And the good news is that many of them still have spots to register.
In case you miss the boat this time, keep a note of your favourite one from the list below and contact them for the next school break in advance.
Popular Specialty Summer Camps 2023
- Little Kitchen Academy - For children and youth interested in culinary adventures, Little Kitchen Academy offers summer camps to teach practical cooking skills and food literacy. Register for all the sessions or choose the ones that suit your needs.
- Code Ninjas- Located on Taunton Road, this organization is a favourite among coding enthusiasts. Your child will learn new tech skills while building exciting games with friends in this camp.
- BioTroopers- This STEM workshop can be ideal if your little scientist wants to explore hands-on biology learning this summer. Through six weeks, the kids aged 6-12 can dig further into genetics, astrobiology, paleontology and bioengineering.
- Adventure Valley- For children looking for active and adventurous outdoor camps, this premium program offers over 25 activities. Based on the age group, campers enjoy various activities in rotation to challenge themselves.
- Oakville & Milton Humane Society- The six-week camps run for children aged 6-12 and focus on different animals each week. Children can explore their love for shelter animals through fun-based learning.
- The Oakville Academy for the Arts- The camps offer perfect opportunities for kids interested in fine arts, drama and theatre. Whether beginner or advanced, kids can apply their creativity to learn a variety of art forms through the programs here.
- Jeanette’s Cakes- This half-day camp for baking and decorating can be exciting for children who have a knack for baking. This program can also help your child develop an interest in the art of pastry.
- Oakville Swim Academy- For water-loving children, the full-day camp can offer opportunities to hone their skills, improve their stamina or just have structured swim time for hours.
- Sports camps- Depending on your child’s choice of sports, you can register for any soccer, basketball, rugby or tennis camps in the town.
- Allegro School of Dance- The camps are available for half and full days. Children learn to dance and bond with friends through multiple activities during the camp.
- Oakville Gymnastic Club- For kids looking for high-energy experiences, the half and full-day gymnastics camps can be perfect. Whether your child is a beginner or looking for skill development, you have multiple options at either of its two locations.