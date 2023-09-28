Need a ride? Call a bus

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakville Transit

Live in North Oakville and need to get to Walmart to pick up your groceries? Or to visit a friend a few kilometres away?

Live in southeast Oakville and need a ride to the GO station? Or to get your teenager to the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre?

The latest service from Oakville Transit aims to make it easy and convenient to leave the car at home and instead call for a ride.

Ride On-Demand was launched as a pilot project last October and has now been made permanent for residents in both North and southeast Oakville, where conventional bus service isn't available.

The shared ride service lets people travel from any address to another within a designated zone or to transit hubs within that zone where they can transfer to other Oakville Transit services.

Passengers can schedule same-day rides on the seven-day-a-week service with as little as 15 minutes' notice.

A vehicle – likely a mini electric bus also transporting other riders – will add you to its route. The trip will cost you $4 or less – free if you are younger than 20 or older than 64.

An Uber-like ride-hailing app scheduled to arrive sometime next spring will make the process even easier.

The service offers "a more flexible and cost-effective way" to transport people in areas where there isn't enough demand to sustain a fixed-route conventional bus, said Oakville Transit director Adrian Kawun.

"We want to be as efficient as possible in providing services to as many people as we possibly can," he added.

During the 10-month pilot project, the service provided 491 rides to residents.

Most of the riders in southeast Oakville used the service to go to the Oakville GO station.

The most popular options for North Oakville riders were Oodenawi public school, the Uptown Core bus terminal and the Walmart supercentre near the corner of Dundas and Trafalgar.

While demand averaged out to two rides per day, Kawun says that it actually varied considerably, with some days seeing as many as 18 or 20 riders.

So far, the service has been provided using existing staff and vehicles without adding any extra operational cost.

"We're using our resources that are already on the road," says Kawun.

The new on-demand service replaces the Home to Hub service, which has more limitations.

Service to replace Bronte Creek and Falgarwood buses next year

In 2024, after the ride-hailing app becomes available, the on-demand service will expand into the Bronte Creek and Falgarwood areas.

It will replace the Route 26 and 34 buses, which operate only during rush hour and currently carry fewer than ten passengers an hour.

The Ride On-Demand service will also replace the late evening service from the Oakville GO station. Passengers will be able to get a ride directly to their door rather than being dropped off at a bus stop, as is currently the case.