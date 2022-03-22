Oakville's upstanding citizen - Kusha Shirani

Photo courtesy pf Kusha

"Honestly, this award makes me feel fortunate for the opportunities that I've been provided. In my life I've been very happy, surrounded by a lot of love. I thought that through volunteering, I would be able to give back to my community, give to the less fortunate around me, and make a real impact."

These are the words of Kusha Shirani - Abbey Park High School student, Soccer Player, and Recipient of the 'Ontario Junior Citizenship Award' organized by the Ontario Community Newspaper Association.

When was the last time you took a look around you and thought about your community? This is not an attack but an explanation for one of the many reasons why we should be proud of our youth who do give back to the community. Read on to find out more about this Oakville-based humanitarian.

The Junior Citizenship Award

The Ontario Junior Citizenship Award is given to youth aged nine to 17 who make a difference in their communities. Kusha was selected for a variety of reasons, including:

Completing over 1,000 hours of community service for causes like the Oakville Park Ambassador, Big Brother/ Big Sisters Halton & Hamilton, Halton Regional Police Service's youth advisory committee, and the Bronte Creek neighbourhood clean-up.

At the age of 9, raised $2,000 for McMaster Hospital's childhood cancer research by selling comic books at his school.

Youth advocacy programs mentoring children academically and athletically (even refereeing and coaching for youth soccer).

Fundraising and food clothing drives to help children and youth in need.

Acting as a Farsi language teacher for newly landed immigrants.

Kusha has an impressive running track with volunteering and community initiatives. His journey started in high school when he was tasked with completing 40 hours of volunteer work as part of his school's program.

Kusha decided to fulfill those requirements at an ESL (English as a second language) school. His students comprised immigrants from Iran who arrived in the Great White North. Having grown up in a household where his parents spoke Farsi, Kusha used his language knowledge to help these students.

"I found the experience rewarding as I got to impact students around me, especially those who weren't in a perfect situation. They just moved to the country and didn't know the language. The experience was so enriching for me that I volunteered at different places."

In the same vein, Kusha also explained the importance of giving back to the community.

"Most of us are very lucky and are fortunate with the opportunities we have been provided. Oakville is a town with a lot of nice schools and beautiful parks. That said, many people I've seen in the GTA don't have as awesome schools. They don't have amazing parks.

"They don't have the same opportunities that I was provided, so I thought it was me paying my dues. I was given all these chances to do something great and become great. Others didn't have these opportunities. Anyone reading, think of yourself as fortunate to be in the situation you are in and think of others who aren't as lucky. Get out there and get involved."

Kusha's words are not a harangue but an insight into what it's like to involve yourself in a community.

"Giving to others is the most important aspect of community. It's great to do something for yourself, but if you do something for other people, you see their faces light up and see the impact you made for them and their life. It is much more meaningful."

Kusha's role models are his mom and dad. They are people who lived the Canadian dream. "They built a life for themselves and have always kept humble through their years of growth, and I am so glad I got to grow up with such amazing role models."

Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, presents the Junior Citizen Award to all finalists in a special ceremony on May 11, 2022.