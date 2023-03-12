Sheridan's March Break free Couch Camp

× Expand Cookie the pom on Unsplash

Sheridan’s talented alums are back to host the third annual March Break Couch Camp – 60 minutes of free, fun, and educational activities for children held every day for three days from March 14-16.

Samina and Bilha will introduce kids to coding concepts through a fun, artistic activity, find an undiscovered animal species, and learn how words and illustrations can work together to create a fun picture book under the expert guidance of Sheridan graduates.

The one-hour activities will begin at 10 a.m. E.T., and while they’ve been planned with children between the ages of 6 and 12 in mind, they are fun for the whole family.

“This March Break, we’re excited to be able to share the talents of our alumni with our community,” says Jennifer Deighton, Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations.

“Sheridan’s Couch Camp is an easy, accessible way for kids to learn, get inspired and have fun.”

Registration is free and open to the public. Participants can register for all events or select the ones that most interest them.

Register here for all activities.

Creating digital art through code

Date: Tuesday, March 14 | 10 a.m.– 11 a.m.

Join mobile computing graduates Samina and Bilha as they lead a computer coding workshop for beginners.

In this session, campers will be introduced to coding concepts such as variables and loops by creating digital art through code.

Campers will be using a popular JavaScript library called p5.js.

Learn more and register for "Creating digital art through code."

Become a National Geographic explorer

Date: Wednesday, March 15 | 10 a.m.– 11 a.m.

In this session, campers will use their imagination and become a National Geographic explorer!

Their mission: To source out an undiscovered species. Campers will follow along with illustration grad Steven Botelho, as they create a hybrid illustration together, creating a brand-new species.

This session is a fun, creative way for campers to learn how to use their imaginations without any limits.

Learn more and register for "Become a National Geographic explorer."

Telling stories with pictures

Date: Thursday, March 16 | 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Let’s talk about a classic storytelling duo—words and pictures!

In this session, campers will learn how words and illustrations can work together to create a fun picture book. Illustrator and Sheridan graduate Celia Krampien will show campers how she interprets an author’s text, how she uses details to reveal what words can’t say, and other visual “tools” artists can use to communicate with readers.

Learn more and register for "Telling stories with pictures."